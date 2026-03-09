fb
Detroit Lions Captain Alex Anzalone Finds New Home

A familiar face in the Detroit Lions defense is headed to a new home.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move ends Anzalone’s run in Detroit after several seasons as one of the team’s most vocal leaders and defensive signal-callers.

A Key Piece of Detroit’s Defense

Anzalone joined the Lions in 2021 after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints. During his time in Detroit, he developed into a cornerstone of head coach Dan Campbell’s defense.

Known for his intensity and leadership, Anzalone frequently served as the green-dot linebacker, relaying defensive calls on the field while helping organize Detroit’s front seven.

His combination of instincts, toughness, and coverage ability made him an important piece of the Lions’ defensive identity during their rise to NFC contention.

Buccaneers Add Veteran Leadership

For Tampa Bay, signing Anzalone brings in an experienced veteran who has played more than 100 NFL games and brings playoff experience and leadership to the locker room.

The Buccaneers are hoping the veteran linebacker can help stabilize the middle of their defense while providing mentorship to younger players.

Lions Move Forward

While losing Anzalone will certainly be felt in the locker room, the Lions have spent the past few seasons building depth at linebacker and along the defensive front.

Detroit will now look to players already on the roster — and potentially additional offseason moves — to help fill the leadership and production left behind by the veteran linebacker.

