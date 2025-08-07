Alex Anzalone Opens Up About Contract Situation With Lions

When the ink dried, it wasn’t the deal Alex Anzalone really wanted, but it was enough.

No, the Detroit Lions linebacker didn’t get the extension he was quietly hoping for. Instead, he got a modest raise, a little guaranteed cash, a few incentives, and then made a decision that tells you everything you need to know about him.

He showed up. Fully engaged. No distractions. Just football.

“At some point,” Anzalone said via 97.1 The Ticket, “you have to ask yourself what kind of teammate you want to be.”

He Could’ve Made This Messy — But Didn’t

Anzalone is in the final year of a contract that now guarantees $6.25 million with potential to earn $1 million more based on playtime incentives. And to be honest, for a guy who’s been the defensive anchor and a four-time team captain, that number feels low.

He knows it. The front office knows it. But he didn’t make waves.

There was no holdout. No demands. No cryptic social media posts. Just a veteran choosing the high road.

“If I wanted to ask for a trade or anything like that, that would’ve happened back in the spring,” he said. “I’m here because I want to win a Super Bowl.”

Loyalty Over Leverage

Let’s not pretend Anzalone is blind to the market. He’s well aware that he’s not among the top 30 highest-paid linebackers, even though he’s outproduced plenty of guys on that list.

Here are the Top 35 highest-paid linebackers in the NFL: (Via Over The Cap)

Still, the 30-year-old isn’t focused on contracts. He’s focused on championships.

And while he didn’t get the multi-year extension he was hoping for, he did get a reminder of what truly matters.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s something,” Anzalone said. “Now it’s time to go play.”

The Kind of Leader You Win With

The NFL is filled with guys who chase every dollar — and no one blames them. But Anzalone’s mindset is different. He’s always been about culture, leadership, and setting the tone for the younger players.

“Business and football don’t always mix,” he admitted. “But I agreed to what’s on the table. I’m here to give everything I’ve got.”

That’s the kind of voice a Super Bowl contender needs. And that’s exactly what Alex Anzalone is giving the Detroit Lions in 2025, whether the contract matches the impact or not.

