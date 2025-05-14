Alex Anzalone Is Heartbroken Over Latest Detroit Lions Schedule Report

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone reacts to the team’s Christmas Day game with a heartfelt message on X

TL;DR

After news broke that the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium, linebacker Alex Anzalone took to social media to share his reaction — and he didn’t hold back. In a quote tweet of the Lions’ announcement post, Anzalone dropped a row of broken heart emojis followed by a simple, yet honest message:

“💔💔💔 breaks my heart.”

It’s a raw moment from a team leader, and a reminder that NFL schedule drops don’t just affect game plans — they affect families too.

The Context: Christmas Clash Confirmed

Per Ben Goessling, the Lions will travel to Minneapolis for a high-stakes matchup with the Vikings on Dec. 25 — a holiday slot reserved for the league’s biggest games.

For fans? It’s a marquee rivalry on national TV.

For players? It’s another day away from their families — and Anzalone is feeling that weight.

Anzalone, a Captain and a Dad

Alex Anzalone isn’t just a linebacker. He’s a team captain, a veteran presence, and a family man — and that’s what makes his tweet hit different.

He and his wife, Lindsey, are often seen with their kids at Ford Field or around Allen Park. Playing on Christmas means he’ll be spending the holiday in a hotel or locker room, not watching his children open gifts under the tree.

NFL Holiday Scheduling: High Stakes, Real Emotions

The NFL’s decision to play on Christmas is all about ratings and reach — and the Lions-Vikings rivalry, with playoff implications and star power on both sides, is made for the spotlight.

But while fans get festive football, players lose a day that means so much at home. And Anzalone’s tweet is a reminder of the human side of the game.

Key Takeaways

The Lions will play the Vikings on Christmas Day in Minnesota.

in Minnesota. Alex Anzalone responded with a heartfelt message: “💔💔💔 breaks my heart.”

responded with a heartfelt message: “💔💔💔 breaks my heart.” The veteran linebacker has long been outspoken about balancing football and family.

While fans get a holiday showdown, players like Anzalone are sacrificing something more personal.

Bottom Line

Alex Anzalone isn’t mad — he’s just being honest.

As the NFL leans further into holiday scheduling, players and their families will continue to bear the brunt. And while the Lions will absolutely show up ready to play on December 25, it’s okay to acknowledge what they’re giving up to do it.

Christmas football is exciting. But for guys like Anzalone, it’s also bittersweet.