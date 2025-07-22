Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Alex Anzalone Opens Up About Contract Situation With Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, a four-time captain and defensive leader, is entering the final year of his contract and wants a new deal. With rising linebacker salaries across the NFL, Anzalone believes he’s underpaid, and he’s not hiding it.

TLDR:

  • Alex Anzalone is “disappointed” he hasn’t received a contract extension entering final year of deal
  • Believes his production warrants a raise compared to recent LB contracts
  • Currently out with a hamstring injury but showed up for training camp anyway
  • Non-committal about practicing without new deal but wants to retire a Detroit Lion
Contract Confusion for a Defensive Cornerstone

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Alex Anzalone didn’t sugarcoat his feelings.

“I’m disappointed. I’ll just say that. I’m disappointed,” Anzalone said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “This is a weird situation. And I didn’t, it wasn’t on my end, or my agent’s end.”

Anzalone signed a three-year contract with Detroit in 2023 and is set to earn $6 million this season. But after watching other linebackers ink new deals this offseason, including his teammate Derrick Barnes, Anzalone believes it’s clear he’s being undervalued.

“It’s just kind of obvious, I think. Production, play, the market,” he said.

Hamstring Injury Clouds Timeline, But Not Commitment

Anzalone is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Though he declined to give a specific return date, he made it a point to show up for training camp despite his contract frustrations.

“It’s all relative, right, as far as financial situations. But I’m in a situation where I thought about it and, for my own personal goals and what I want for the team, I didn’t think it was the best scenario (to not report),” he explained.

As for whether he’ll practice without a new deal, Anzalone was non-committal:
“I’m just taking this day-to-day right now. I mean, we’ll see. I have no clue.”

A Desire to Stay in the D

Despite the awkward situation, Anzalone remains hopeful that he’ll finish his career in Detroit.

“I put so much into my time here, being a four-time captain. My teammates, the city, and just living here, you can list all the reasons,” Anzalone said. “It’s just important to me. I feel like I love this place. I want that opportunity.”

The Bottom Line

Alex Anzalone has been the heartbeat of the Lions’ defense, tough, consistent, and always ready to lead. So yeah, it’s understandable that he’s a little frustrated heading into the final year of his deal without a new one in place. He’s not asking to break the bank, just to be paid fairly for the leadership and production he’s delivered. At the end of the day, Anzalone isn’t looking for drama. He just wants to finish what he started in Detroit. And based on everything he’s given this team, he’s more than earned that chance.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

