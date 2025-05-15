Why the Detroit Lions Should Not Extend Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone has been a core leader for the Lions, but Detroit should think twice before extending him. Here’s why letting him walk may be the right move.

Author’s Note: I have been a huge supporter of Alex Anzalone from the moment he signed with the Lions, and I was a huge supporter of them giving him the contract he is currently on. That said, all good things must come to an end.

Alex Anzalone has been a warrior in Detroit — but it’s time to look forward, not back.

He’s been a staple of the Dan Campbell era. A captain. A tone-setter. A symbol of how far the Lions have come.

But sentiment doesn’t win Super Bowls. And heading into 2025, the smarter move for the Detroit Lions may be letting Anzalone play out the final year of his contract — and then walk… UNLESS he agrees to an extremely team-friendly deal.

TL;DR

Despite being a four-year captain and respected veteran, Alex Anzalone is not the long-term answer at linebacker. With limited cap space, rising young talent like Jack Campbell waiting in the wings, and questions about Anzalone’s age and durability, extending him now would be a sentimental — not strategic — move.

Age, Injuries, and Declining Efficiency

Anzalone is 30 years old entering the final year of his current 3-year, $18.3 million deal — and has a long history of injuries dating back to his New Orleans days. In 2023, he missed time with a fractured forearm, and while his leadership was praised, the Lions’ defense didn’t fall apart in his absence.

This is a position built on speed and range — and those don’t improve with age. Anzalone may still rack up tackles, but he’s no longer an elite sideline-to-sideline defender or dynamic in coverage. According to PFF, he posted average grades across the board in 2023, and was often picked on in coverage against tight ends and running backs.

Jack Campbell Is the Future

Let’s not ignore the obvious: the Lions used a first-round pick on linebacker Jack Campbell in 2023. That was a long-term investment, and one that’s already starting to show promise.

Campbell’s athleticism, football IQ, and physicality align more closely with what new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard wants to build in the middle of the field. Extending Anzalone only clogs the depth chart and delays Campbell’s natural takeover.

Culture Matters — But So Does the Cap

Anzalone is absolutely a culture guy. He’s well-liked, trusted, and respected in the locker room.

But the Lions already locked in Kerby Joseph, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell. They’ll have to pay guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, and Brian Branch very soon.

Do you really want to commit more guaranteed money to a declining 30-something linebacker when that money could be used on the trenches or a shutdown corner?

Key Takeaways

Anzalone’s leadership is valuable , but his on-field performance doesn’t justify a new deal .

, but his . Detroit has already drafted his likely replacement in Jack Campbell .

. The Lions need to prioritize cap space for younger stars and high-impact positions.

for younger stars and high-impact positions. Letting Anzalone play out 2025, then reassessing, is the smarter, cleaner move.

The Bottom Line

Alex Anzalone has earned respect — but not another contract.

The Lions are no longer in the business of rewarding guys just for being around. They’re in the business of winning championships. And that means making cold, smart decisions — even when they involve popular vets.

Anzalone helped build the foundation. But it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of linebackers.