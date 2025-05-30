Dan Campbell Answers Question About Alex Anzalone Missing OTAs

Two Detroit Lions veterans are skipping this week’s Organized Team Activities, but head coach Dan Campbell isn’t sweating it. While Campbell declined to confirm names, linebacker Alex Anzalone—noticeably absent from every OTA photo—appears to be one of the two no-shows. With Phase III of the offseason in full swing, Campbell insists the situation is under control.

TL;DR

Only two Lions are missing from voluntary OTAs; Alex Anzalone is presumed to be one of them.

Campbell says open communication with both players eases any concern.

Detroit wraps its first OTA block Friday and resumes June 4-6.

Why These Lions OTA Absences Don’t Worry Dan Campbell

“I think what’s great is any player that I talk to, I have a relationship with and there’s an open line of communication,” Campbell said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Whatever I say to those players, I’m not gonna say to [the media]. Never will. But their communication has been great, so I’m not worried about anything. I know this, we’re in late-May— is it even June yet? We’re not even in June. So life’s good, man, we’re gonna be fine.”

Campbell added that he knows exactly where each absent player is and why they’re away:

“We only have two guys that are not here right now,” he said. “I know who they are, I know where they’re at. I’ve talked to them, and we’re all good.”

What Alex Anzalone Means to Detroit’s Defense

Entering the final season of a three-year, $18 million deal, Anzalone has been a defensive captain since 2022 and one of Campbell’s first free-agent signings back in 2021. Over four seasons in Detroit he’s logged 395 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and two interceptions. If Anzalone is indeed among the Lions OTA absences, his track record suggests he’ll stay engaged remotely and report when mandatory minicamp arrives.

Looking Ahead: OTAs and Beyond

Detroit concludes its first OTA session today, with the next set running June 4-6. Even if the two missing veterans remain away, Campbell’s relaxed tone signals zero panic inside Allen Park.