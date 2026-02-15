Alex Anzalone ‘Beefing’ with Detroit Lions Social Media Team

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone found himself at the center of a funny, and very on-brand, social media moment on Friday, and it didn’t take long for fans to jump in.

The Lions’ official account posted a Valentine’s Day message that leaned into the idea that “not all breakups are bad,” featuring pass breakup highlights from the 2024 season, including from players who are upcoming free agents. Noticeably absent? Anzalone, despite the fact that he just wrapped up one of the most productive seasons of his Detroit tenure.

Anzalone didn’t ignore it.

Replying on X, the veteran linebacker made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with the omission, posting:

“Apparently not our social media team! They don’t know how to behave.” “Had a career high (9 PDs) and not 1 made it. And other free agents were on the vid too..”

That comment alone was enough to get Lions fans buzzing, especially considering Anzalone finished the season with a career-high nine pass deflections while continuing to serve as the heartbeat of Detroit’s defense.

When a fan quickly jumped in to reassure him with, “We love you in Detroit, Alex,” Anzalone doubled down, but with humor.

“I’ve always had beef with our SM team, people!!! 😂😂😂”

The exchange came off less like real frustration and more like playful banter, something Lions fans have grown used to from Anzalone, who’s never been shy about showing personality both on and off the field.

Context matters here, too. Anzalone is heading into free agency after five steady, productive seasons in Detroit. While his future remains uncertain, his connection with the fanbase clearly isn’t. Reactions to his posts were overwhelmingly supportive, with many fans pointing out that his leadership and consistency shouldn’t be overlooked, social media post or not.

At the end of the day, this wasn’t a controversy. It was a moment. A funny one. And a reminder that Anzalone remains one of the most relatable voices on the roster, even when he’s poking fun at his own team.

Whether he’s back in Honolulu blue or not in 2026, one thing’s clear: Alex Anzalone knows how to keep Detroit talking.