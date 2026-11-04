The Detroit Lions could have an intriguing option to address their injury-depleted linebacker corps before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

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And they wouldn’t have to worry about introducing him to Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, or the organization’s defensive culture.

Alex Anzalone, the former Lions captain who departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, has surfaced in a hypothetical trade discussion about Detroit’s need for linebacker help.

Yes, that Alex Anzalone.

The same veteran who helped establish Detroit’s defensive identity during the franchise’s turnaround could theoretically return just eight months after leaving in free agency.

It’s an idea that would have seemed unnecessary a week ago. Following the injuries Detroit suffered against Minnesota, however, the possibility deserves serious consideration.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Alex Anzalone Mentioned as Potential Lions Trade Option

During a Nov. 4 discussion about Detroit’s trade deadline possibilities, Alex Anzalone was identified alongside Philadelphia’s Zack Baun and Miami’s Jordyn Brooks as a linebacker the Lions could consider.

The suggestion comes as Detroit attempts to stabilize its defense following Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a serious neck injury during that game, while rookie Jimmy Rolder has been lost for the remainder of the season.

Suddenly, what appeared to be a reasonably deep linebacker group has become a major question mark.

Anzalone represents an interesting possibility because he wouldn’t require the same adjustment period as another veteran acquired from outside the organization.

He spent five seasons in Detroit, developed strong relationships with the coaching staff, and became one of the team’s most respected defensive leaders.

However, there’s an important distinction between discussing a potential reunion and reporting an actual trade.

There is no confirmed report that Detroit has contacted Tampa Bay about Anzalone, or that the Buccaneers are willing to trade him.

For now, this remains a hypothetical.

Why Anzalone Would Make Sense for Detroit

Sometimes the most valuable addition isn’t necessarily the most talented player available.

It’s the player who can step into an unfamiliar situation and immediately understand what’s expected.

That’s where Anzalone could have an advantage over other potential trade targets.

During his five seasons with the Lions, he established himself as a dependable veteran who understood the team’s defensive responsibilities, communicated assignments, and helped organize players before the snap.

He also became a key voice inside a locker room that transformed from a rebuilding team into an NFC contender.

As we previously reported when Anzalone said goodbye to Detroit, his departure represented much more than losing an experienced linebacker.

The Lions were also losing someone who had helped build the culture Dan Campbell wanted.

A reunion wouldn’t erase the differences between Detroit’s current defense and the schemes Anzalone previously played in. But his familiarity with the terminology, coaching expectations, and several former teammates could make the transition easier.

That matters when you’re adding a player in November rather than during training camp.

The Lions don’t have months to teach a newcomer everything about the defense.

They need someone who could contribute quickly.

Anzalone Is Still Making Plays in Tampa Bay

Here’s another reason the idea is interesting.

Anzalone hasn’t disappeared since leaving Detroit.

The 32-year-old linebacker has already recorded three interceptions during the 2026 season, including two in Tampa Bay’s Week 8 shutout victory over Atlanta.

That production highlights his continued ability to make plays in coverage.

During his final season with Detroit, Anzalone recorded 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and nine passes defended.

His experience and coverage instincts would give the Lions another established veteran capable of contributing in multiple situations.

However, he’s not a perfect solution.

Anzalone has experienced some inconsistencies during his first season with the Buccaneers, particularly with missed tackles.

Detroit would need to evaluate whether his strengths in communication and pass coverage outweigh the concerns that have surfaced during his time in Tampa Bay.

The Lions also have Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske available to assume additional responsibilities.

Adding Anzalone would strengthen the overall group, but it wouldn’t necessarily mean he should immediately become an every-down starter.

The Contract Could Complicate a Reunion

There is one significant obstacle standing between Detroit and a potential Anzalone reunion.

Money.

According to his current contract details, Anzalone signed a two-year, $17 million agreement with Tampa Bay that includes $12 million in guarantees.

His contract carries a $9 million cap charge in 2026 and an $8 million cap charge in 2027.

Importantly, those figures are Tampa Bay’s scheduled cap charges, not necessarily the amounts Detroit would inherit in a trade.

An acquiring team would generally become responsible for applicable remaining salary and future contractual obligations, while signing-bonus accounting would remain with the original club.

Because Anzalone’s deal includes significant guaranteed money and a substantial roster bonus already scheduled for 2026, the actual financial implications would require closer examination before any hypothetical agreement.

Detroit would also have to consider the cost in draft compensation.

Anzalone isn’t a free agent.

The Buccaneers invested significant money in him only eight months ago, and he’s under contract through next season.

Why would Tampa Bay surrender an experienced linebacker after making that commitment?

Even if the Lions expressed interest, the Buccaneers would have little reason to agree unless the return justified weakening their own defense.

That makes this scenario considerably more complicated than simply calling an old friend.

Brad Holmes Has Already Started Addressing the Problem

Detroit hasn’t been sitting around waiting for the trade deadline.

As we reported Monday night, the Lions signed veteran linebacker K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

The organization also signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe to the practice squad Wednesday after hosting him for a visit, and promoted Joe Bachie to the active roster.

Those moves demonstrate that Holmes is already evaluating additional depth.

But there’s a difference between adding players capable of contributing on special teams and acquiring an experienced defensive starter.

Anzalone would represent the latter.

His familiarity with Detroit could make him more immediately useful than a player who has never worked with Campbell or defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Still, Holmes must balance the possibility of upgrading linebacker against the team’s other needs.

Cornerback was already a concern before Sunday’s game, and Detroit could still benefit from another dependable defensive back.

Using valuable draft compensation on Anzalone might limit the organization’s ability to address that position.

Would Bringing Alex Anzalone Back Be Worth It?

There’s a certain appeal to the idea of reuniting with a player who helped transform the Lions into contenders.

Anzalone knows the organization, understands the expectations, and has already demonstrated that he can be an effective defensive contributor.

But Detroit cannot make a trade based on nostalgia.

The Buccaneers would have to be willing to move him, the contract would need to make sense, and Holmes would have to believe the acquisition offers more value than other available options.

There is also the human side of the situation.

Anzalone joined Tampa Bay in part because of his family’s connections to the area. A return to Detroit cannot simply be treated as an inevitable outcome because his former team suddenly needs help.

And most importantly, the Lions’ priority remains Jack Campbell’s health and recovery.

Campbell provided an encouraging update Wednesday, confirming that he has full movement in his lower body and continues making progress with movement in his upper body.

That is far more important than any hypothetical trade discussion.

But with Detroit trying to remain competitive while navigating its defensive injuries, Holmes still has difficult roster decisions ahead.

My verdict: Anzalone would be worth investigating if Tampa Bay is willing to listen, but Detroit shouldn’t surrender premium draft capital to make a reunion happen.

His experience, familiarity, and coverage ability could help the Lions immediately.

The challenge is determining whether the cost would justify bringing him back.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, it’s one of the more intriguing hypothetical solutions to Detroit’s sudden linebacker problem.

Sometimes the answer isn’t finding someone new.

Sometimes it’s considering whether an old friend could help finish the job.