Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Poaching Alex Anzalone from Lions

The Detroit Lions would love nothing more than to keep Alex Anzalone in Honolulu blue, but the rest of the league may have other plans.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, momentum is building around Anzalone as free agency approaches, and it’s no longer just the New York Jets lurking. Multiple teams are now showing interest in signing the veteran linebacker, creating a market that could price Detroit out of a reunion with one of its most trusted defensive leaders.

Jets Connection Is Real—but Complicated

During Shrine Bowl practices earlier this offseason, Pauline reported that the odds were strong Anzalone would consider following his former defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, to New York once free agency opened.

That possibility hasn’t gone away.

There is reportedly mutual interest between Anzalone and the Jets, but the situation has become more complex as additional teams enter the mix. With Anzalone nearing the later stages of his career, several clubs view him as a plug-and-play veteran capable of stabilizing a defense immediately, and they’re willing to offer multi-year deals to make that happen.

If the Jets truly want him, they may need to pay above market value.

Why Anzalone Is in Demand

Even as he inches toward retirement age for an NFL linebacker, Anzalone’s value remains clear.

He has been:

A defensive signal-caller

One of Detroit’s most durable starters

A trusted leader under Dan Campbell

A steady presence through multiple defensive schemes

Anzalone isn’t flashy, but he’s reliable, and teams chasing playoff contention covet exactly that type of linebacker.

Detroit Wants Him Back—But at the Right Price

From the Lions’ side, there’s little mystery. They want Anzalone back. He’s a culture fit, a locker-room leader, and a coach on the field. Losing him would leave a leadership void, especially with younger linebackers still developing.

That said, Detroit has financial realities to manage.

With major extensions already handed out and more looming, the Lions must be careful about how much money they commit to a veteran linebacker. If Anzalone commands a multi-year deal at a premium rate, Detroit may simply be unwilling, or unable, to match.

That doesn’t mean the door is closed. It just means the Lions likely have a number in mind, and anything beyond that could force them to walk away.

A Tough Decision Looms

This is the kind of decision contending teams hate making.

Anzalone has been a foundational piece of Detroit’s defensive resurgence, but the combination of age, market demand, and salary cap pressure may push the Lions into a difficult spot. If another team backs up the truck, Detroit may have to thank him for his leadership and move forward without him.

For now, all signs point to a competitive market and a real possibility that Alex Anzalone plays elsewhere in 2026, even if both sides would prefer otherwise.