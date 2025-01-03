fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone Has Blunt Message for Anyone Doubting Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone didn’t mince words when addressing the recent criticisms of his team’s defense and its ability to contend for a Super Bowl. Following a season where the Lions have battled through numerous injuries, including key defensive players, Anzalone made it clear that the doubts surrounding the defense’s potential were unfounded. “It's bullshit,” Anzalone said on Thursday.

Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone Fires Back at Criticism of Lions Defense

“It’s just one of those things that we have to do our part and limit points, and that’s the No. 1 goal as a defense. We haven’t been doing that recently, but at the same time, to say we’re not good enough to win the Super Bowl, I think that’s pretty dumb,” Anzalone said, his voice echoing with determination.

Lions Remain Focused on Super Bowl Goal

Anzalone’s comments come in the wake of criticism that the Lions defense, particularly with their injuries, may not be strong enough to compete for the league’s ultimate prize. However, the linebacker was quick to push back, citing the resilience and the potential that still exists within the unit.

“It’s exciting. I think it’s an exciting time to be a Detroit Lion. These are the moments you really dream about. As a player, it doesn’t get any better than this,” Anzalone continued. “I know Dan (Campbell) alluded to that, but this is all you can ask for.”

Detroit Lions

Despite the adversity the defense has faced, including players like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill dealing with injuries, Anzalone’s confidence shines through as the Lions head into their most important game of the season. With the NFC North title and a chance at the No. 1 seed on the line, Anzalone believes the Lions have what it takes to defy the doubters and make a serious Super Bowl run.

