Dan Campbell Reveals Injury to Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not one to let rumors fester, and when it came to linebacker Alex Anzalone’s absence from practice, he set the record straight with his usual no-nonsense delivery.

Hamstring, Not a Holdout

Over the weekend, some speculation began to swirl about why Anzalone wasn’t on the field as the Lions opened training camp. Given that he is entering the final year of his three-year, $18.75 million deal, whispers of a possible “sit-in” quickly emerged. But on Sunday, Campbell shut that talk down.

“It’s a hamstring, so we’ll see where it goes,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I don’t see him practicing today (Monday), I don’t.”

Campbell clarified that Anzalone had actually crushed the team’s conditioning test earlier in the week, showing up in excellent shape before being sidelined with the soft tissue issue.

Dan Campbell: “No Way” It’s a Holdout

With contract-year drama being a common theme around the NFL this time of year, it is easy to see how some might jump to conclusions. But Campbell made it clear he is not buying into any narrative that paints Anzalone as someone staging a holdout.

“No way, right. I refuse to believe that. I refuse to believe that,” Campbell emphasized.

That statement alone shows how much trust Campbell has in Anzalone’s character and commitment to the team. The two have worked closely since Campbell arrived in Detroit, and the veteran linebacker has played a key leadership role on the defense during their turnaround over the last few seasons.

What It Means for the Lions

The hamstring injury does not seem like a long-term concern just yet, but it is something to monitor. With Jack Campbell, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Malcolm Rodriguez already involved in camp, and Rodriguez himself returning from injury, the linebacker rotation is one of the more competitive spots heading into the 2025 season.

Anzalone’s absence, while unfortunate, gives younger players more reps and the coaching staff more opportunity to evaluate the depth.

The Bottom Line

No drama here. Just a hamstring.

Dan Campbell wants fans to know that Alex Anzalone’s absence is about health, not contract squabbles. The veteran linebacker remains a respected leader on the team and will be back on the field once his hamstring is fully healed.

In Campbell’s eyes, there is zero question about Anzalone’s commitment, and that speaks volumes in a league where headlines are often louder than facts.