Alex Anzalone is ready to help ‘truly establish what Detroit is’

Alex Anzalone has officially signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to stay with the Detroit Lions. Despite not being recognized by many fans as a vital player for the team, Anzalone is a vocal leader who is crucial in getting everyone situated, getting everyone lined up, and being a coach on the field. With his best season yet in 2022, he achieved career highs in tackles, QB pressures, and defensive stops, and is determined to play at an even higher level in 2023. Anzalone's ultimate goal is to help the Lions win playoff games and establish a legacy in the city of Detroit.

Key Points

Alex Anzalone has signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain with the Lions.

He is the team's middle linebacker and defensive captain.

He is a vocal leader and a coach on the field.

Anzalone posted career highs in tackles, QB pressures, and defensive stops in 2022.

He aims to play at an even higher level in 2023.

Anzalone's ultimate goal is to help the Lions win playoff games and establish a legacy in Detroit.

Big Picture: Alex Anzalone's impact on the Detroit Lions

Anzalone's contribution to the Lions' defense goes beyond his numbers in the box score. As defensive lineman John Cominsky notes, Anzalone is the quarterback of the defense who commands the plays and communicates, getting the back end and the D-line on the same page. Anzalone's leadership skills are crucial to the Lions' success, and his goal of winning playoff games and leaving a legacy in Detroit is a testament to his dedication to the team.

“We need him up front and we need him in the backend. To have that vocal leader, he’s the quarterback of the defense. He commands the plays and communicates, he gets the back end and the D-line on the same page and you need that,” Cominsky said.

Why Anzalone's leadership on the field matters

Anzalone's role as a vocal leader and coach on the field is a significant factor in the Lions' success. With his experience and dedication, he helps to get everyone situated, lined up, and on the same page, ensuring that the defense operates as a cohesive unit. Anzalone's aim to help the Lions win playoff games is a testament to his commitment to the team, and his desire to establish a legacy in Detroit is a reflection of his belief in the city and its potential. Anzalone's contribution to the Lions' defense is crucial, and his leadership skills will be a valuable asset to the team in the upcoming season.

“Not everyone sees that. You can’t see it and you can’t hear it because you’re not on the field,” Anzalone said. “It’s part of my role here and I love doing it, so I’m glad I came back for that reason. I feel like I can leave my legacy at a place like this, and part of that is getting everyone situated, getting everyone lined up and just being a coach on the field.”

“To win and win in this city is going to be the focus,” Anzalone said. “The goal is to win playoff games, and that’s something that hasn’t been done here. I forget when the last playoff win was, but I know it was a long time ago and I think that’s everyone’s focus, is to get to that point and truly establish what Detroit is.”

Anzalone By the Numbers

Anzalone achieved career highs in tackles (125), QB pressures (21), and defensive stops (32) in 2022.

Anzalone's success in 2022 marked an improvement from his performance in 2021, where he graded out poorly.



Anzalone's career highs in tackles, QB pressures, and defensive stops in 2022 are a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. These statistics demonstrate his effectiveness as a middle linebacker and his ability to make plays on the field. Anzalone's improved performance in 2022 is particularly noteworthy, as it shows his ability to adapt and improve in response to feedback and coaching.