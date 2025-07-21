Alex Anzalone Remains Out as Lions Open Training Camp

Veteran linebacker dealing with hamstring issue as contract questions linger

The Detroit Lions kicked off training camp this week without one of their defensive leaders. Linebacker Alex Anzalone missed a second straight day of practice due to a lingering hamstring injury. While not considered a long-term concern just yet, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t offer a return timeline.

“I don’t see him practicing today,” Campbell said Monday. “It’s a hamstring, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Anzalone, who’s entering the final year of his contract, showed up to camp and passed his conditioning test with ease. Still, his absence has fans talking — not just because of the injury, but also due to recent hints on social media suggesting he’s less than thrilled with the current state of his deal. A defensive captain since 2021, his leadership presence is hard to miss when he’s not on the field.

Detroit avoided a scare with rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who left Sunday’s session early with what was later diagnosed as a chest contusion. The injury will sideline him for a few days, but scans came back clean.

“Should be okay,” Campbell said. “Everything came back negative. He’s sore, he’ll be out a few days to recover, but structurally, everything looks good.”

Linebacker Anthony Pittman is expected to return this week, while veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad could begin limited workouts soon.

Levi Onwuzurike to Miss Season After Knee Surgery

The Lions will be without Levi Onwuzurike for the entire season due to a knee issue that flared up not long after he re-signed with Detroit on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million guaranteed.

“Look, we hate it for Levi, man. It’s not his fault. It’s just another one of those things,” Campbell explained. “But I can tell you what, his mindset’s right, he’s all about getting it right and proving himself. It’s not easy when you’ve got to rehab year after year after year.” Dan Campbell – Lions Presser

According to Campbell, the injury “crept up” shortly after the signing and didn’t improve with rest or treatment.

“You keep working through it and it’s not getting better,” Campbell said. “Just needed to get this done.”

The fifth-year defensive tackle has battled injuries throughout his time in Detroit, and Campbell made it clear he doesn’t expect Onwuzurike to return even if the Lions make a playoff run. Whether the team brings him back in 2026 remains to be seen.

