Former Detroit Lions captain Alex Anzalone returned to Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, but the reception wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy.

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Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Anzalone heard boos from the Detroit faithful during his first game back in the Motor City. Following the Lions’ 31-21 victory, the veteran linebacker was asked about the reaction, and he didn’t hold back.

“They booed Stafford, so what do I expect?” Anzalone said during his postgame media availability. “The fans, they (don’t) know what they don’t know.”

Ouch. That’s certainly an interesting response from a player who spent five seasons helping transform the Lions into a legitimate contender.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Anzalone Reflects on His Time With the Lions

Anzalone signed a two-year, $17 million contract with Tampa Bay during the offseason, ending his five-year run in Detroit. Despite the boos, he made it clear that the relationships he built with his former teammates remain incredibly important to him.

“I’ve been with those guys for five years, and they ended up turning into my brothers and a lot of those friends,” Anzalone said. “You go along through your NFL career and guys come and go, but some of those guys are really close family friends. It’s good to see them.”

His comments are particularly interesting considering the emotional goodbye message he shared with Detroit after signing with Tampa Bay. At the time, Anzalone expressed gratitude toward the organization, his former teammates, and the fans who supported him.

However, Anzalone’s departure wasn’t without some tension, as he had previously expressed frustration involving the organization following his exit.

Five Former Lions Walked Out for the Coin Toss

According to the Associated Press game report, Anzalone was one of five former Lions sent out by Tampa Bay for Sunday’s opening coin toss. The Buccaneers ultimately fell to 3-7, while Detroit improved to 8-2 with its sixth consecutive victory.

Anzalone clearly still values the friendships he made in Detroit, even if Sunday’s reception wasn’t what he might have hoped for. And judging by his response, he wasn’t particularly surprised by the boos, either.

But here’s the question: Did Lions fans go too far by booing their former captain, or is that simply what happens when you return wearing an opposing team’s jersey?