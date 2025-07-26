Detroit Lions Training Camp: Alex Anzalone is Back!

After a cautious start to camp, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone finally hit the field on Saturday, providing a major boost to a position group that needs his leadership and experience. While his hamstring recovery was the official reason for the delay, there may be more going on behind the scenes.

TLDR

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone returned to practice after missing the start of camp with a hamstring injury .

returned to practice after missing the start of camp with a . He’s quietly seeking a contract extension , but declined to discuss details.

, but declined to discuss details. Anzalone remains a key defensive leader , calling plays and stabilizing the linebacker group.

, calling plays and stabilizing the linebacker group. His return boosts Detroit’s defense and may signal progress in extension talks.

The Lions will lean on Anzalone’s experience and leadership as they chase another playoff run in 2025.

Back in action

After missing the opening stretch of training camp, Paula Pasche of Lions Lowdown is reporting that Alex Anzalone suited up and returned to practice on Saturday morning, marking his first appearance on the field since camp began. The veteran linebacker had been sidelined with a minor hamstring issue, but his return couldn’t come at a better time for Detroit.

Anzalone has served as the defensive quarterback for the Lions under head coach Dan Campbell, consistently communicating alignments and making adjustments at the line. His absence in early drills was felt, but the Lions were clearly being cautious with one of their most trusted veterans.

Contract questions loom

While Anzalone said little about the reason for his absence, Pasche noted that the linebacker is in the middle of seeking a contract extension. Asked about the situation, Anzalone declined to get into details.

“He didn’t want to speak to the specifics,” Pasche reported.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million extension in March of 2023, locking him up through the 2025 season. However, only $9 million of that deal was guaranteed, and his cap number jumps to $7.1 million in 2025. If the Lions want to ensure long-term continuity at the position, or adjust for cap flexibility, a new deal may be in the works.

In 2024, Anzalone posted 63 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, and 1 sack across 10 games. He’s the glue holding together a linebacker group that also features rising stars like Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez.

The Bottom Line

Alex Anzalone’s return to practice is great news for the Lions, and could be a sign that contract talks are moving in a positive direction. Whether it’s just about staying healthy or securing a longer stay in Detroit, his presence on the field sets the tone for the defense. Quietly, he remains one of Dan Campbell’s most trusted leaders. And with a stacked NFC playoff race looming, Detroit will need No. 34 doing what he does best, playing smart, fast, and physical football.