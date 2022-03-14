Alex Anzalone’s wife may have just revealed his future with Detroit Lions

UPDATE:

Well, if you have been wondering if the Detroit Lions will bring back LB Alex Anzalone for the 2022 season, it looks like we have an answer for you thanks to Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey.

Anzalone’s wife posted the following photo to her Instagram, which the caption, “What do you mean I can’s come with you to Detroit, dad??”

It sure does seem like Anzalone is headed to the Motor City to re-sign with the Lions.

FROM EARLIER:

When you look up and down the Detroit Lions roster, there are certainly some weak spots.

One of the most glaring weaknesses is the linebacker position and you can bet that GM Brad Holmes will look to make an addition or to via free agency and/or the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though the Lions linebackers unit struggled in 2021, the team is reportedly interested in bringing back one of their leaders.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are interested in re-signing Alex Anzalone, who is set to become a free agent.

But with the free agent negotiating period set to open at noon Monday, it’s clear the Lions have both a need and desire to improve a linebacking corps that was an Achilles heal of their 29th-ranked defense last season.

The Lions have interest in re-signing pending free agent Alex Anzalone, who wore the defensive headset most of last season, but need at least one more linebacker as they transition to more of an even-front defense.