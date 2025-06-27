ESPN Throws Cold Water on Detroit Tigers Chances of Trading for Alex Bregman

The Detroit Tigers have made it clear, they are in win-now mode. With the team sitting at the top of the standings, and third base being one of the biggest holes on the roster, it is no surprise that over the past few weeks, multiple national outlets have reported Detroit’s interest in Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman. Bob Nightengale of USA Today even said the Tigers were “all in” if Bregman became available. But now, ESPN’s lead MLB insiders are throwing a big bucket of cold water on the idea. According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, the odds of Bregman getting traded at the deadline are incredibly slim.

TLDR

ESPN lists Alex Bregman with just a 10 percent chance of being traded

The Tigers are named as one of four best fits, but big money and opt-out risk complicate things

Bob Nightengale previously said Detroit would be “all in” if Boston made him available

Bregman’s offensive numbers in 2025 have been elite, but Boston is still in Wild Card contention

Don’t rule it out completely, but this may be more dream than reality

The Big Picture

While Detroit’s interest in Bregman is reportedly very real, ESPN’s latest trade deadline ranking makes one thing clear, it is probably not happening. Despite ranking Bregman as the top name on the board, they gave him only a 10 percent chance of being moved. The reason? Money and control.

“Bregman has been an elite big league hitter since he entered the league in 2016 but has leaned more into power this year, with his highest isolated power since 2019,” McDaniel and Passan wrote. “Most of his underlying power indicators, barrel rate, maximum exit velo, average launch angle, and hard hit rate, are at career highs. His $40 million salary, and the chance to opt into two more years at $40 million annually, significantly shortens the list of teams that would take on his deal.”

Still, the Tigers were listed as one of Bregman’s best fits, along with the Cubs, Mets, and Yankees.

Why the Tigers Want Him

Bregman is putting together one of his best offensive seasons in years. Through 51 games with Boston before his injury, he was slashing:

.299 batting average

.385 on-base percentage

.533 slugging percentage

.938 OPS, which ranks as the third-highest of his career

He also posted 59 hits, 17 doubles, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs in that stretch. For a Tigers lineup that has lacked consistent production at third base, Bregman would be a dream addition. His ability to hit for average and power, combined with postseason experience, would give Detroit an edge in October.

What About That “All In” Report?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Tigers are not just idly watching.

“If the Red Sox shop him, they’re all in again, still in need of a third baseman,” Nightengale wrote.

Detroit previously offered Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million contract in free agency, but he chose Boston’s three-year, $120 million deal instead. That contract includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, which is likely why Boston would even consider dealing him. If Bregman hints he will not return, Boston could cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

But that’s a big if. The Red Sox remain in the playoff hunt and may not want to shake things up midseason.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are interested in Alex Bregman, and the fit is obvious. He is exactly the kind of bat this team needs at third base. But unless Boston is ready to wave the white flag or Bregman forces their hand by signaling he will opt out, the odds are against Detroit pulling off the blockbuster.

ESPN’s low trade probability, paired with a massive contract and Boston’s playoff push, suggests this might not be the moment. The Tigers could still be aggressive at the deadline, but fans should probably temper expectations when it comes to Bregman.