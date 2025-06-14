Detroit Tigers SP Alex Cobb Suffers Setback

The Alex Cobb comeback tour has hit another frustrating detour — and this time, it’s his other hip.

The veteran right-hander, who hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Detroit Tigers in 2025, is now dealing with inflammation in his left hip, just as he was trying to ramp up rehab from a previous right hip injury.

Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Friday that Cobb received another injection — this time in his left hip — after experiencing discomfort during his rehab stint in Triple-A Toledo.

Cobb, 37, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers this offseason, with hopes of solidifying the rotation behind Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty. But he’s yet to throw a regular-season pitch in the Old English D.

“He did start to feel a little bit of an issue with that other hip, and we needed to address it,” Hinch said. “I’ll have an update for when his next outing is going to be.”

What’s Next?

While the left hip injury is being described as “muscular”, Cobb’s status remains day-to-day, and the Tigers have paused his rehab assignment while the medication takes effect.

“Generally speaking, it takes a couple days for the medicine to kick in, and he can continue on,” Hinch added.

The latest setback means Cobb is still weeks away from returning, leaving the Tigers to lean on bullpen arms and spot starters. Detroit also made a roster move Friday, optioning Beau Brieske to Toledo and calling up lefty Matt Gage to reinforce the pitching staff.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers signed Alex Cobb hoping for veteran stability, but two bad hips have kept him from making any impact. With over $15 million invested, Detroit has to hope this latest setback is a minor one — or risk having one of the priciest phantom seasons in franchise history.