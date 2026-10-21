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Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3

DeBrincat’s Milestone Goal Rescued a Point in Seattle

Alex DeBrincat in a Detroit Red Wings jersey on a card marking his 300th career goal
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Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal with 17 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at three against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. That goal was his 300th career goal.

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He is the fourth-fastest active American player to reach the 300-goal mark. DeBrincat got there in 705 career games played. Auston Matthews reached the mark in 482 games, Kyle Connor in 648 games, and Jake Guentzel in 670 games.

Alex DeBrincat Leads the Detroit Red Wings in Goals and Points

With his game-tying goal in the third period, DeBrincat now has six goals and five assists this season. His 11 points lead the team, and he carries a plus-9 rating. DeBrincat has played in nine games this season for Detroit.

Four teammates sit next on Detroit’s scoring list with six points apiece: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, Lucas Raymond and Viktor Arvidsson.

DeBrincat Was at the Center of Detroit’s Third-Period Comeback

Detroit trailed 3-0 before Viktor Arvidsson, Lucas Raymond and DeBrincat scored in the third period. DeBrincat assisted on Raymond’s power-play goal, and Dylan Larkin and Raymond set up the tying goal. “Huge to battle back, and huge to get that point,” DeBrincat told Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News, saying it was “good for us for not giving up and getting the point.”

It is not a secret that DeBrincat has been a leader for this hockey team during the 2026-27 NHL season. Despite losing to Seattle 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night, he keeps proving why he is the best player on this roster. DeBrincat is one of the best American-born players in the NHL at the moment.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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