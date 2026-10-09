Alex DeBrincat Plays His 700th Game, 460th Straight

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat reaches two career milestones when he takes the ice Friday night against the Seattle Kraken. The game is his 460th in a row, up from 459, and the 700th of his NHL career.

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It could be the night he reaches a third. DeBrincat sits at 296 career goals and 303 career assists, which puts him at 599 career points. The next goal or assist he records makes him a 600-point player.

Alex DeBrincat Has the NHL’s Third-Longest Active Streak

The 459-game run is the third-longest active ironman streak in the league. Only two players in the NHL have a longer one going.

DeBrincat is 28 years old, and the streak goes back to the 2020-21 season, when he was still with the Chicago Blackhawks. He has played all 82 games in each of the five seasons since, through a trade to Ottawa and a trade to Detroit, and he has not sat out a night in the three games Detroit has played this year.

Four More Goals Puts Him at 300

The 600th point is the milestone in front of him Friday, but it is not the only round number in reach this season. DeBrincat needs four goals to get to 300, and he scored 41 of them last season on his way to a career-high 85 points. At that rate the 300th goal, the 600th point and the 700th game could all arrive within a few weeks of each other.

Moritz Seider Has an Ironman Streak of His Own

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has one going too, and his is cleaner. Seider has never missed a game in his NHL career. All 413 of the games he has played are consecutive, which also puts him among the 10 longest active streaks in the league. He turns that into 414 on Friday against Seattle.

Having two of the roster’s most important players available every night counts for something on a team that has started 1-2-0. The Red Wings lost their first two games to the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets before beating the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Tuesday. Friday gives them something to build an evening around.