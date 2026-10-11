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Alex DeBrincat Calls Out Red Wings Teammates After Embarrassing Loss

Alex DeBrincat Red Wings
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Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat wasn’t interested in making excuses following Friday night’s ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. After watching Detroit surrender four goals in the second period, the veteran forward delivered a blunt assessment of his team’s effort and defensive execution.

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The loss dropped the Red Wings to 1-3-0 to begin the 2026-27 season, and DeBrincat made it clear that Detroit’s performance wasn’t acceptable.

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) passes the puck during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

DeBrincat Doesn’t Hold Back

Speaking to reporters after the game, DeBrincat pointed directly to the Red Wings’ inability to compete consistently and support one another defensively.

As reported by The Hockey News, DeBrincat said:

“I think we got a little lazy and soft on pucks.”

He also acknowledged just how damaging Detroit’s second-period collapse had been.

“One bad period cost us the game…it’s a wake-up call.”

In the same postgame availability, DeBrincat put the standard plainly:

“We know we’re not good enough to take any time off.”

DeBrincat’s full remarks are in the Red Wings’ official postgame video.

Red Wings Have to Be Better

Detroit actually outshot Seattle 40-24 and held a 2-1 lead early in the second period before everything fell apart. The Kraken scored four unanswered goals in the middle frame, forcing John Gibson to the bench after allowing five goals on 15 shots.

For a Red Wings team trying to snap a decade-long playoff drought, DeBrincat’s comments should serve as an early warning. Detroit has enough talent to compete, but as Friday’s loss demonstrated, talent won’t matter much if the players aren’t willing to consistently do the little things necessary to win.

Detroit got its chance to respond right away, visiting the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, one night after the loss. Whether the players took DeBrincat’s message to heart is the thing to watch over the next few weeks.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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