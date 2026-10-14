McLellan Calls DeBrincat Critical as Wings Commit $91 Million

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan did not need many words to explain what the Alex DeBrincat extension means to his locker room. Asked about having DeBrincat for the long haul, McLellan said, “Critical is a really good word for him,” before adding, “that shows you exactly how important he is to our team, our organization. We need him.”

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Hours after Tuesday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, the 28-year-old winger has his future in Detroit settled.

What the Alex DeBrincat Extension Pays

The Red Wings announced the deal Wednesday: seven years at an average annual value of $13 million, or $91 million in total. It starts with the 2027-28 season, once the four-year contract he signed in 2023 at a $7.875 million cap hit runs out.

The money is front-loaded. DeBrincat is due $15 million in the first year of the extension, $12.93 million in each of the next five and $11.35 million in the last. The trade protection is heavy early, too: a full no-trade clause for the first four seasons, then a 10-team trade list in year five, an 18-team modified no-trade clause in year six and a 13-team modified no-trade clause in year seven.

Alex DeBrincat Is the Best Player on the Detroit Red Wings

DeBrincat is proving that he is the best player on the Red Wings roster. He scored two goals and added an assist against New Jersey, and through six games this season he has four goals and four assists with a plus-7 rating.

He led Detroit in goals (41), points (85) and shots (287) last season. The Farmington Hills native was also the first Red Wings player to score 40 goals in a season since Marian Hossa in 2008-09, and the first U.S.-born skater in franchise history to put up 80 points. He has 603 points in 702 career games.

Why This One Mattered for Detroit

With the contract done, one distraction is off the table for a team that needed one less thing to answer about. The bigger piece is that DeBrincat wanted to stay. McLellan understands what that is worth, and so does a fan base that had not watched a 40-goal season in Detroit since Hossa.