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Detroit Paid DeBrincat $91 Million. It Has No Captain.

Featured slide emphasizing Alex DeBrincat as the easy call in Detroit’s broader roster debate.
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The Detroit Red Wings committed seven years and $91 million to Alex DeBrincat on Wednesday. They did it with an interim general manager, no captain on the roster and their best young defenseman unsigned and asking out.

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That is the whole Detroit problem in one sentence. The Alex DeBrincat extension is the easy call. Everything around it is not.

The deal pays the 28-year-old forward $13 million a year, begins with the 2027-28 season and runs through 2033-34. Detroit Sports Nation reported the terms Wednesday.

He earned it. DeBrincat led the Red Wings with 41 goals and 85 points in 2025-26 and became the first Detroit player to reach 40 goals since Marian Hossa in 2008-09.

But individual success has not translated into team success. Detroit finished 41-31-10 for 92 points, sixth in the Atlantic Division, and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an active NHL-record 10th straight season.

One Star Cannot Fix Everything

DeBrincat’s scoring gives Detroit a foundation, but the Red Wings scored 2.91 goals per game last season, 22nd in the league, while allowing 3.10. A team that finishes 22nd in scoring does not have a top-line problem. It has a supporting-cast problem.

Lucas Raymond remains a core offensive piece. Dylan Larkin’s situation is more complicated. Larkin requested a trade in June, and the Red Wings stripped him of the captaincy on Sept. 11, opening 2026-27 without a captain and saying the decision on who wears the “C” waits until the club hires new leadership for its hockey operations department.

A contender needs more than a dangerous top line. It needs dependable defense, consistent goaltending, a productive supporting cast and the ability to win close games across an 82-game schedule. Detroit has one of those things signed through 2034.

Two Decisions Will Test the Alex DeBrincat Plan

The first is Simon Edvinsson. The 23-year-old defenseman is an unsigned restricted free agent who worked out with the team during training camp, then returned to Sweden when talks stalled. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has been direct about wanting him: “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff said. “Not something I’m entertaining. We want to sign him.” Reporting since has indicated Detroit is nonetheless talking to other teams about him.

The second is Larkin. Paying DeBrincat does not resolve what Detroit does with a 30-year-old center who has asked to leave and no longer wears the letter.

Those two outcomes will say more about the direction of this roster than the extension does. Signing a 41-goal scorer is the move every front office makes. Keeping a 23-year-old defenseman who wants out, or moving a former captain for value, is the move that decides whether the next seven years mean anything.

The Clock Is Ticking in Detroit

The playoff drought has become more than a statistic. It represents a decade of rebuilding, prospect development and offseason optimism without a postseason appearance to show for it.

The extension signals that Detroit believes its core is worth keeping. But committing $13 million a year to one player raises the standard for everyone building the roster around him, and the people doing that building are not settled either. Steve Yzerman is gone. Horcoff holds the job on an interim basis. The captaincy is vacant by design until someone permanent fills the front office.

DeBrincat has done his part. The next step belongs to a front office that does not yet have a permanent leader.

Detroit has secured a star. Now it has to give him a team worth the investment.

Paying a star is a statement of intent. Building a contender is the proof.

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Jonathen Hart

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