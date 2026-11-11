Alex DeBrincat has a simple explanation for why the goals stopped coming. “I’m not around the net enough, I have to work harder to get to the net and get a dirty one (goal),” the Detroit Red Wings winger said, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

He went further on the rut. “You start feeling good about (your) game. I’m getting chances and putting pucks on the net, but I guess have to work harder to get there and score a dirty one,” DeBrincat said. “It’s not always going to be pretty and I have to do a better job of getting to the net.”

The numbers back him up. DeBrincat has scored one goal in his last 10 games after opening the season with six in his first nine. Detroit lost its fourth straight game on Tuesday night, 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues, and has now dropped five of its last six with only five goals scored across those four defeats.

Nov 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) moves the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Alex DeBrincat is still tied for second on the Red Wings in goals

The cold stretch has not cost DeBrincat his place on the scoresheet. He has seven goals and nine assists in 19 games this season, with a plus-8 rating. Emmitt Finnie also has seven goals, and Viktor Arvidsson leads Detroit with eight. That has been one of the biggest surprises of Detroit’s season.

Alex DeBrincat signed his extension weeks before the slide

The timing stings a little. DeBrincat signed a seven-year extension on Oct. 14 worth $91 million, an average of $13 million a season, and he was leading the team in goals at the time. The track record is there for him to climb out of this: he scored 41 goals last season for Detroit. Maybe he heats up at some point and gets out of it. The Red Wings get their next chance on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Florida Panthers.