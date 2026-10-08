DeBrincat’s No. 12 Joins McDavid’s in Erie’s Rafters

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat will have his No. 12 raised to the rafters by the Erie Otters of the OHL on Feb. 7, joining Connor McDavid’s 97 as the franchise honors its all-time leading goal scorer. Erie plays the Owen Sound Attack that day.

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DeBrincat is not the only one getting a banner. Dylan Strome, the Otters’ all-time leading scorer, will have his No. 19 retired the night before, on Feb. 6, also against Owen Sound, the team announced. Both ceremonies are part of Erie’s 2017 Championship Weekend, honoring the club that brought the J. Ross Robertson Cup back to Erie as OHL champions.

Alex DeBrincat Rewrote the Erie Otters Record Book

DeBrincat joined the Otters as a free agent before the 2014-15 OHL season and scored right away. He put up 51 goals and 104 points as a rookie and won the Emms Family Award as the OHL’s rookie of the year, matched the 51 goals as a sophomore, then finished with 65 goals and 127 points in Erie’s championship season. That year he also took the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the league’s leading scorer and the Red Tilson Trophy as its most valuable player.

Across three seasons in Erie he scored 167 goals in the regular season and 30 more in the playoffs. The Chicago Blackhawks took him in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Otters GM Dave Brown Ties Both Numbers to the 2017 Cup

Otters general manager Dave Brown framed both retirements around what the pair left behind in Erie, saying in the announcement:

“Some players come through your organization and leave an impression long after they have moved on. Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat are two of those players. They not only put up great numbers but also helped produce countless wins, left us with many memories and helped bring a championship to Erie.”

Both players went on to long NHL careers. The 2017 group is the one Erie keeps coming back to, and in February it gets two more banners.

DeBrincat’s Detroit Future Is Still Unsettled

The honor in Erie lands while DeBrincat’s situation in Detroit is unresolved. He is 28 and in the final season of a four-year, $31.5 million contract that carries a $7.875 million cap hit, which puts him on track for unrestricted free agency next summer. Detroit has not announced an extension.

His role has already moved. Todd McLellan pulled DeBrincat off the top line during the Oct. 4 loss to Winnipeg, flipping him with Viktor Arvidsson and putting him alongside Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. McLellan said afterward that he expected to keep the look, pointing to Finnie’s speed next to DeBrincat.

The answer so far has been goals. In three games this season DeBrincat has two goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating, and both goals came in the 5-3 win over Ottawa on Oct. 6, his first full game on the new line. The scoring that got his number retired in Erie is still the strongest argument for keeping him in Detroit.