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Alex DeBrincat, Moritz Seider Get in Double Fight vs. Sabres

Alex DeBrincat Moritz Seider fight
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The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres gave fans a wild third-period sequence Thursday night.

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Moritz Seider delivered a heavy hit on Sabres forward Trevor Kuntar during Detroit’s preseason matchup at Little Caesars Arena. Buffalo defenseman Gavin McCarthy immediately stepped in, setting off a double fight that featured Seider scrapping with McCarthy and Alex DeBrincat dropping the gloves with Kuntar.

DeBrincat kept throwing punches even as an official moved in to separate the two. Video of the sequence shows the Red Wings winger landing at least one big shot during the exchange.

Detroit hosted Buffalo in its third exhibition game as part of its 2026 preseason schedule. The club has just one preseason game remaining before opening the regular season.

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Seider and DeBrincat Bring the Energy

Seider has never been shy about playing a physical game, and the hit on Kuntar quickly brought the temperature up. McCarthy answered the challenge, while DeBrincat made sure Kuntar was not left without a dance partner.

It was an unexpected sight from DeBrincat, who is known far more for his scoring touch than fighting. The sequence provided a reminder that preseason games can still carry an edge, especially with players fighting for roster roles and trying to establish team identity.

Detroit’s current roster is still taking shape, but the Red Wings showed plenty of fight against Buffalo. Fans can see the full sequence in the video.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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