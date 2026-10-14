DeBrincat Signs Seven Years, ‘A Red Wing at Heart’

Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat met with reporters on Wednesday, hours after the club finalized the seven-year, $91 million extension that keeps him in Detroit through the 2033-34 season.

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The deal pays $13 million a year and begins in 2027-28, replacing the last season of the contract he signed in 2023. It carries a full no-trade clause for its first four years and a modified no-trade clause for the last three, and it was signed a day after he scored twice in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

DeBrincat has never been quiet about wanting to stay. “I want to be part of the solution; I really believe in what we’re trying to build here,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s skate. He also said, “I knew this was the spot I wanted to be. I’m a Red Wing at heart.”

What Alex DeBrincat Is Signing Up For

This is a long commitment to a team that has not played a playoff game since 2016. Detroit missed the postseason for a 10th straight season last spring, the longest active drought in the NHL and the longest in the franchise’s 100-year history, and has opened the 2026-27 season 1-3-2 with four points, last in the Atlantic Division.

A Farmington Hills Native Stays Home

Being from Farmington Hills no doubt helped the cause. At 28, DeBrincat is the best offensive player Detroit has, and the Red Wings just bought the next seven years of him. He put up 41 goals and 85 points in 2025-26, the first Red Wing to reach 40 goals since Marian Hossa in 2008-09 and the first U.S.-born Red Wing to post an 80-point season. Through six games this season he leads the team with four goals, four assists and a plus-7 rating. The fan reaction to the extension ran warm for a reason.

Simon Edvinsson Is the Next Order of Business

Keeping DeBrincat does not finish the job. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, 23, is still unsigned as a restricted free agent with no reported progress on a new deal, and Sportsnet has reported he would prefer a trade. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff answered that on Wednesday. “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson. I want to keep him,” Horcoff said. That is the contract he has to solve next.