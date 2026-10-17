The Detroit Red Wings have made it clear that Alex DeBrincat is a major part of their future, and head coach Todd McLellan just explained why the star forward deserves an even bigger leadership role. Days after signing a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, DeBrincat was officially given an alternate captain’s “A” on his jersey.

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With Dylan Larkin no longer serving as captain following his offseason trade request, Detroit has elected to move forward with a leadership group rather than immediately naming a replacement. DeBrincat joins Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond as alternate captains, and McLellan believes the decision was an easy one.

“With everything going on around here, he’s been pretty steady on the rudder-type guy, and he’s done a lot away from the rink to bring the team together,” McLellan said. “And then we all see what he does at the rink. So, it wasn’t a hard decision by any means to put that letter on his jersey.”

For a Red Wings organization that has dealt with significant uncertainty, McLellan’s comments reveal just how valuable DeBrincat has become beyond his ability to put the puck in the net. His influence inside the locker room may be every bit as important as his offensive production.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Explains What Makes Alex DeBrincat Different

McLellan has coached plenty of talented players throughout his career, but he believes DeBrincat possesses a combination of qualities that make him especially valuable. His competitiveness, consistency, and willingness to help teammates have made him a natural choice for Detroit’s leadership group.

DeBrincat has been particularly important to young forwards Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who have benefited from playing alongside the veteran scorer. McLellan praised DeBrincat for taking the time to communicate with his younger linemates rather than allowing frustration to affect their development.

The Red Wings coach also drew comparisons to the championship teams he worked with during his previous stint in Detroit, when players such as Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and Nicklas Lidstrom contributed different forms of leadership. While those players had different personalities, McLellan believes DeBrincat brings several of those qualities together.

That assessment carries considerable weight considering the Red Wings’ current situation. As Detroit Sports Nation previously reported, McLellan has emphasized a leadership-by-committee approach rather than placing the entire responsibility on one player.

Red Wings Have Made Their Commitment to DeBrincat Clear

DeBrincat’s new leadership responsibility comes during a significant week for the 28-year-old forward. Detroit recently finalized his seven-year, $91 million extension, keeping him under contract through the 2033-34 season.

The Farmington Hills native is coming off his third career 41-goal season and has carried that production into the new campaign. Through Detroit’s first seven games, DeBrincat leads the team with four goals and eight points.

Alex DeBrincat Says the Letter Won’t Change Him

DeBrincat, however, isn’t interested in changing his personality simply because he now has a letter on his sweater. He intends to continue leading in the same manner that convinced the organization to recognize him.

“It’s definitely an honor, but at the same time, it’s just a letter,” DeBrincat said. “I’m going to be myself and lead in the ways I’ve been trying to lead for a while now. But it’s definitely a cool thing.”

For Detroit, the message is becoming increasingly clear. DeBrincat isn’t simply one of the team’s most important offensive weapons; he’s emerging as one of the players McLellan trusts to help establish the culture the Red Wings need moving forward.

Whether Detroit eventually names him captain remains to be seen, and the organization has made no such announcement. But between the long-term contract extension and his new alternate captain role, DeBrincat has received two unmistakable votes of confidence in the same week.