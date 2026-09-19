Alex DeBrincat Breaks Silence on Contract Talks

Alex DeBrincat is entering the final season of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings, but negotiations over his future were understandably complicated by an offseason in which Detroit did not have a permanent general manager.

DeBrincat addressed the situation Saturday, acknowledging that the organization’s leadership upheaval affected the timing of contract discussions.

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“Yeah, I think once it all happened, we kind of knew the lowdown,” DeBrincat said. “It wasn’t something I think probably either of the sides wanted to do without anyone there. But we’ll see what happens here. I think we’ll leave the business side to them and my agent, and I’ll just worry about [playing].”

In other words, negotiating a major extension becomes somewhat difficult when nobody knows who will be making the long-term hockey decisions. Funny how that works.

Now that Shawn Horcoff has been named interim general manager, Detroit at least has someone authorized to restart that conversation. Whether that produces a quick agreement remains unknown.

DeBrincat Is Not Setting a Deadline

DeBrincat does not sound interested in turning negotiations into a public countdown.

Asked whether he wanted his future resolved quickly, the 28-year-old forward made it clear that his immediate attention is on preparing for the season.

“It doesn’t really matter at this point,” DeBrincat said. “I’m really focused on the season and starting off strong and being here. So I think the rest of it will take care of itself. We’ll see what happens.”

That answer does not indicate that an extension is imminent. It also does not suggest DeBrincat is preparing to leave.

According to PuckPedia, DeBrincat is entering the final year of the four-year, $31.5 million contract he signed in 2023. His $7.875 million cap hit expires after this season, when he can become an unrestricted free agent.

That gives both sides time, but not unlimited time. The longer Detroit waits, the more DeBrincat’s future becomes a weekly storyline attached to every scoring streak, slump and front-office decision.

A 40-Goal Season Changed the Conversation

DeBrincat enters these negotiations from a position of considerable strength.

He scored 41 goals last season, matching his career high, while producing one of the most impressive offensive campaigns of his career. His NHL career statistics demonstrate that his finishing ability is hardly a one-season accident.

DeBrincat credited confidence, consistency and a willingness to keep shooting.

“I think a lot of things,” DeBrincat said. “Just confidence. Continuing with that consistent, night-in, night-out ability to hunt pucks and get pucks back, and keep shooting the puck. I think that was a big thing.

“I think a lot of it comes down to puck luck and who’s able to get the puck, and where I’m able to get the puck and give it to my teammates. I think we’ve just got to keep working hard, and that’s what’s going to come.”

Detroit already faces uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin and his reported trade request. Allowing another core forward’s future to linger deep into the season would create one more avoidable question for an organization already carrying plenty of them.

DeBrincat Wants to Be Part of Detroit’s Solution

The strongest indication of DeBrincat’s intentions came when he discussed what playing for the Red Wings means to him.

“I take a lot of pride playing for the Red Wings, putting that jersey on every night,” DeBrincat said. “I think all of us in this room take a lot of pride in that and the history that comes with it.

“I think there’s so much respect behind that crest. Every day we come here and play, it’s a privilege, for real. It’s something I don’t take lightly, and I definitely want to be part of the solution here and get back to the glory days and be a big part of that.

“Hopefully we can do that and start off strong.”

That is not the same as announcing that he will sign whatever contract Detroit puts in front of him. Negotiations still involve term, money, protection and the direction of the franchise.

It is, however, a meaningful public statement from a player who could have easily offered something far more generic.

DeBrincat wants to be part of the solution. The Red Wings must now demonstrate that they have one.

Detroit’s new leadership structure was created because ownership believed the organization needed to evolve. Securing a proven 40-goal scorer who wants to remain part of that future would be a sensible place to begin.