Alex DeBrincat reveals jersey number he will wear with Detroit Red Wings

It took a lot longer than many thought it would, but on Sunday, Alex DeBrincat finally became a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Just moments ago, DeBrincat revealed which jersey number he will wear with the Red Wings.

DeBrincat reveals jersey number he will wear with Red Wings

While speaking to reporters during his introductory press conference, DeBrincat revealed that believes he will wear No. 93 with the Red Wings. Prior to being traded to Detroit, DeBrincat wore No. 12 with the Ottawa Senators. No. 12 is not an option for him in Hockeytown as the Red Wings have retired that number in honor of the great Sid Abel.

Bottom Line: The Red Wings got some firepower

There is no question about it that the Red Wings can use some help in the scoring department, and DeBrincat will certainly be able to help out. The question is, does his addition, along with the other free agent moves Steve Yzerman has made, put the Red Wings in a place where they can contend for a playoff spot in 2023-24?