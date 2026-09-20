Alex DeBrincat Sends Strong Message About Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin’s uncertain future has created questions throughout the Detroit Red Wings organization, but Alex DeBrincat left no doubt about where he stands regarding his longtime teammate.

DeBrincat said Larkin’s situation has not materially changed the atmosphere inside Detroit’s locker room. He also made it clear that the Red Wings remain eager to have Larkin back in their lineup.

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DeBrincat Stands Behind Larkin

Asked how the uncertainty surrounding Larkin has affected the team, DeBrincat offered an unequivocal show of support.

“Not much,” DeBrincat said during Detroit’s training-camp media availability. “I think overall, we’re all a team. We’re all working toward the same thing, and he’s a great player. He’s a great friend to me and a great teammate.

“When he’s back, we’re going to be excited to have him back, and he makes our team that much better.”

That response matters because DeBrincat addressed Larkin as more than an important center. He called him a friend and a great teammate while emphasizing that Detroit is better with him in the lineup.

Larkin has declined to say publicly whether he rescinded his reported trade request, while interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has also kept those conversations private.

Detroit Still Needs Larkin

Regardless of the unresolved questions surrounding Larkin’s future, his importance to Detroit’s roster is difficult to overstate.

Larkin remains one of the team’s best skaters, most productive forwards and most trusted centers. His absence from the beginning of camp due to an upper-body injury has only reinforced how difficult his combination of speed, scoring and matchup responsibility would be to replace.

DeBrincat’s comments also push back against any assumption that Larkin’s trade request fractured the locker room. Larkin previously said he spoke honestly with his teammates and told them his decision was not because of them. DeBrincat’s public support suggests the players remain focused on what Larkin contributes rather than the uncertainty surrounding him.

That does not guarantee Larkin will remain in Detroit indefinitely. It does indicate that his teammates are prepared to welcome him back without turning the situation into a daily distraction.

DeBrincat Wants to Be Part of the Solution

DeBrincat also spoke passionately about his own commitment to the organization.

“I take a lot of pride playing for the Red Wings, putting that jersey on every night,” DeBrincat said. “I think all of us in this room take a lot of pride in that and the history that comes with it.

“I think there’s so much respect behind that crest. Every day we come here and play, it’s a privilege, for real. It’s something I don’t take lightly, and I definitely want to be part of the solution here and get back to the glory days and be a big part of that.

“Hopefully we can do that and start off strong.”

Those comments help explain DeBrincat’s approach to the Larkin situation. His attention is centered on keeping the group together and helping the Red Wings move forward.

DeBrincat has supported Larkin publicly before, and his latest remarks carried the same theme: whatever questions exist outside the locker room, Larkin remains valued inside it.

A Message Detroit Needed to Hear

The Red Wings cannot erase the uncertainty around Larkin until his long-term future is resolved. They can, however, prevent it from overwhelming their season.

DeBrincat’s message was exactly what Detroit needed from one of its most prominent players. The team remains united, Larkin remains respected, and his teammates believe his return will make them better. 🔥

For a franchise attempting to regain its footing after a turbulent offseason, that public vote of confidence carries real weight.