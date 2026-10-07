Alex DeBrincat Answers His Demotion With a Three-Point Night

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and added an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. It was Detroit’s first win of the 2026-27 NHL season, and Ottawa was playing the second half of a back-to-back.

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The three-point night gives DeBrincat two goals and two assists in three games with a plus-2 rating, and it puts him alone atop Detroit’s scoring list. Another big year could be on the way for him, especially in a contract year. The four-year, $31.5 million deal he signed in July 2023 expires after this season, and he is set to reach unrestricted free agency next summer.

Alex DeBrincat Answers His Demotion

The game reads as an answer to the lineup McLellan drew up two days earlier. DeBrincat opened the season on the top line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond, but McLellan broke that group up during Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg, dropping DeBrincat to the second line with Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and moving Viktor Arvidsson up in his place. Two nights later, DeBrincat led the team in scoring.

Todd McLellan Praises the Way Alex DeBrincat Played

Head coach Todd McLellan was pleased with the way DeBrincat played against the Senators, in whatever combination he found him in. He has proven himself to be a leader within the locker room. McLellan said,

I thought Cat had a tremendous game tonight. He was all over the place… Because of 11 and 7 he played a lot of minutes with different people. He was very good.

That was the second straight game McLellan dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, a setup that kept DeBrincat moving through the lineup instead of sitting on one line. He finished with 18:45 of ice time. He also showed some bite, taking a double minor for roughing after a second-period scrum.

Dylan Larkin was back in the lineup for the first time this season, and DeBrincat set up his goal in the first period. The Red Wings will not play again until Friday, Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken. It will be the final game of this home stand.