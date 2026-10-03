Well, this escalated quickly.

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The Detroit Red Wings are one game into the 2026-27 season, and the conversation surrounding the franchise is already drifting toward something much bigger than whether they can finally end their decade-long playoff drought. Now, a national NHL analyst is openly predicting that Detroit could eventually move Alex DeBrincat, while Dylan Larkin is being treated as one of the league’s most obvious trade candidates.

In a fresh national NHL roundtable published Saturday morning, the premise itself was eye-opening. Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck were described as “virtual shoo-ins” to be traded during the 2026-27 NHL calendar, while the panel was asked to identify another major player who could be dealt this season.

Steven Ellis chose DeBrincat.

Alex DeBrincat Suddenly Enters the Trade Conversation

Ellis’ argument is pretty straightforward. If Detroit falls out of the playoff race and DeBrincat remains unsigned beyond this season, the Red Wings could face a choice between extending one of their best offensive players, trading him for a significant return, or losing him for nothing in unrestricted free agency.

That becomes a pretty uncomfortable conversation when you remember just how good DeBrincat was last season. The Farmington Hills native produced 41 goals and 85 points in 82 games last season, leading Detroit in both categories while putting together arguably the best overall season of his NHL career.

Ellis wasn’t particularly optimistic about where Detroit is headed, either, writing that the Red Wings are “not remotely close to being a contender.” His conclusion was that a player with DeBrincat’s scoring ability could become extremely attractive to a Stanley Cup contender if Detroit decides it is better to collect assets rather than allow him to reach the open market.

There is an important distinction here: there is no report that the Red Wings are currently shopping DeBrincat. This is a prediction about what could happen if Detroit’s season goes sideways and a new contract is not completed.

And DeBrincat has certainly given no indication that he is trying to escape Detroit.

DeBrincat Has Already Addressed His Red Wings Future

In fact, DeBrincat acknowledged last month that his contract talks had been complicated by Detroit’s front-office uncertainty following Steve Yzerman’s departure. He indicated that the business side would be left to his agent and the organization while he focused on playing hockey.

That makes this considerably different from the situation surrounding Larkin.

Larkin requested a trade following last season and lost his captaincy during an offseason that completely changed the temperature around the franchise. More recently, Larkin’s list of acceptable destinations has reportedly expanded to roughly eight American teams, potentially giving Detroit considerably more flexibility if interim general manager Shawn Horcoff decides the time has come to make a deal.

The fact that national NHL observers are now discussing DeBrincat in the same general trade conversation is what makes this worth watching.

Could Detroit Really Trade Both Larkin and DeBrincat?

That would represent something much larger than a couple of hockey trades. Moving Larkin and DeBrincat would essentially announce that Detroit is prepared to reshape the franchise around a younger core featuring Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider and the organization’s collection of young players and prospects.

And that is exactly why the next several months matter so much.

What Would Change the Alex DeBrincat Trade Conversation

If the Red Wings win and remain in the playoff race, the conversation can change quickly. An extension for DeBrincat would make plenty of sense for a Michigan-born scorer who has produced at an elite level and has previously indicated that he enjoys playing close to home.

But if Detroit struggles again, things could get uncomfortable in a hurry.

Larkin already wants out. DeBrincat can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons.

At some point, those three facts could collide.

Nobody is reporting that DeBrincat has asked to leave Detroit, and nobody is reporting that Horcoff is currently trying to trade him. But when national analysts are already looking at Detroit and wondering whether another star could be moved after Larkin, it tells you just how important the first few months of this Red Wings season could become.

This could either be the beginning of Detroit’s long-awaited return to relevance.

Or the beginning of something much bigger being torn apart.