Alex DeBrincat Wants to Stay With the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is ready for the 2026-27 NHL season to begin. Detroit officially opens training camp on Thursday, Sept. 17, the first time since 1997 the Red Wings have not held camp in Traverse City.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN asked NHL players what their favorite experience of the summer was. DeBrincat said, “I went to Scotland on a golf trip. That was probably my favorite. A couple good rounds, actually. Overall, it was just cool to experience those courses.”

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

It is great that DeBrincat was able to travel to a different country and play golf. With the summer in the rear-view mirror for NHL players, it is time to get focused on the 2026-27 NHL season.

Alex DeBrincat Wants to Be Here Despite a Dramatic Summer

While DeBrincat was enjoying his summer at times in Scotland, there were some lowlights for the Red Wings organization during the summertime. Captain Dylan Larkin formally requested a trade in June, and he has not yet been traded. Larkin holds a full no-trade clause and is signed through 2030-31 at $8.7 million a season.

DeBrincat spoke about that and said, “I think sometimes in life you’ve got to make decisions for yourself. If that’s the case, and he feels the need to still be out, then that’s his decision. Coming to Detroit, he really made me feel welcome and is obviously a great player.”

DeBrincat’s Intention Is to Stay in Detroit

Despite all of the drama, DeBrincat wants to be here for the long haul. He is 28 years old and entering the final year of his contract, which carries a $7.875 million cap hit. He played all 82 games last season for Detroit, scoring 41 goals and adding 44 assists with a plus-8 rating.

DeBrincat said, “I love playing for the Red Wings. I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there. My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

This team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, a drought that reached 10 straight seasons last spring. Hopefully, Detroit is booking playoff dates this season and not another date with the golf course.