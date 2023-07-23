Alex Faedo cruises in Detroit Tigers’ win over Padres

Making his return to the lineup from Triple-A Toledo, Alex Faedo turned in a gem of a performance for the Detroit Tigers this afternoon, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing only a single hit as part of a 3-1 victory at Comerica Park over the San Diego Padres.

The Tigers called up Faedo from the Toledo Mud Hens yesterday, and he was given the nod for this afternoon's series finale against the Padres. In 29.2 innings of work (six starts), Faedo had gone 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA.

Faedo certainly felt as though the command of his arsenal was in a good place this afternoon on the bump in downtown Detroit.

“It's hard to say I felt like my command was pretty good today when I walked four,” said Faedo. “But I was around the zone. I thought my misses were just off, so they were quality misses.“

“A lineup like that, one through nine they have guys who not only hit it out of the yard but they hit gaps and do everything with the stick, I feel you have to be able to stay out of the middle. That's why my approach was to live or die on the corners.”

Manager A.J. Hinch liked what he saw from Faedo this afternoon, saying he was mentally “locked in”.

“He hung in there mentally and physically to get through a lineup he hasn't seen a ton but one he saw do damage the last couple of nights and he knows the names,” he said.

“He stayed locked in mentally and got some really big outs, especially in the sixth. We extended him as far as we possibly could and asked a lot out of him and he delivered.”

Bottom Line: The Detroit Tigers must continue battling

The Tigers are now 45-54 in 2023 and sit 6.5 games back of the rival Minnesota Twins for the American Central Division lead.

Their work doesn't get any easier, as they welcome in another National League foe in the San Fransisco Giants starting tomorrow afternoon.