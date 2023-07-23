Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
General Topic

Alex Faedo cruises in Detroit Tigers’ win over Padres

By Paul Tyler
3
0

Making his return to the lineup from Triple-A Toledo, Alex Faedo turned in a gem of a performance for the Detroit Tigers this afternoon, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing only a single hit as part of a 3-1 victory at Comerica Park over the San Diego Padres.

Alex Faedo,Detroit Tigers,San Diego Padres

Alex Faedo had just been called up from Triple-A

The Tigers called up Faedo from the Toledo Mud Hens yesterday, and he was given the nod for this afternoon's series finale against the Padres. In 29.2 innings of work (six starts), Faedo had gone 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA.

He shut down the Padres with 6 scoreless innings

Faedo certainly felt as though the command of his arsenal was in a good place this afternoon on the bump in downtown Detroit.

“It's hard to say I felt like my command was pretty good today when I walked four,” said Faedo. “But I was around the zone. I thought my misses were just off, so they were quality misses.

“A lineup like that, one through nine they have guys who not only hit it out of the yard but they hit gaps and do everything with the stick, I feel you have to be able to stay out of the middle. That's why my approach was to live or die on the corners.”

Manager A.J. Hinch liked what he saw from Faedo this afternoon, saying he was mentally “locked in”.

“He hung in there mentally and physically to get through a lineup he hasn't seen a ton but one he saw do damage the last couple of nights and he knows the names,” he said.

“He stayed locked in mentally and got some really big outs, especially in the sixth. We extended him as far as we possibly could and asked a lot out of him and he delivered.”

Key Points

  • Alex Faedo was called up from Triple-A Toledo
  • He started today's game against San Diego and threw six scoreless innings
  • Both Faedo and A.J. Hinch felt he was in control

Bottom Line: The Detroit Tigers must continue battling

The Tigers are now 45-54 in 2023 and sit 6.5 games back of the rival Minnesota Twins for the American Central Division lead.

Their work doesn't get any easier, as they welcome in another National League foe in the San Fransisco Giants starting tomorrow afternoon.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson has his ‘eyes set’ on Kansas City Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Aidan Hutchinson has his ‘eyes set’ on Kansas City Chiefs

It sounds like Aidan Hutchinson is already ready to start hitting some players who are not on the Detroit Lions roster.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.