Alex Faedo gets customary ‘shower’ following first MLB win

Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians is one that Detroit Tigers rookie Alex Faedo will never forget as he picked up his first Major League win.
Though Faedo did not have his best stuff (5.1 innings, 6 hits, 2 walks, and 2 earned runs), it was enough to get the job done as the Tigers walked away with a 4-2 win.
Following the game, Faedo got the customary ‘beer shower’ from his teammates.
“Yeah, lot’s of baby powder, lots of catsup, via (Tarik) Skubal, all sorts of different drinks and stuff all over,” Faedo said. “It was pretty cool. They put him in the laundry basket. It was funny.”
“You have to enjoy wins,” Faedo said. “You only get your first win once. I want to enjoy this.”
Alex Faedo was not part of the Detroit Tigers’ original plan
“He is fearless,” Hinch said. “He’s got some weapons and he’s got some competitiveness which is good. He’s not afraid. The moment never speeds up too fast for him.
“He seems always under control. There is a lot to like with him.”
It was a shaky first inning for the rookie
Things did not start off as planned for Faedo on Sunday afternoon as it took him 29 pitches to get through the first inning.
But that’s exactly what he did.
“I just needed to get back in the zone and I needed to get ahead,” Faedo said. “I know one run was on the board. I had to find a way to work out of it. It’s a long game. And I knew (Shane) Bieber was on the mound for them and he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball.
“I had to do whatever I could to leave it at one and give us a chance.”
Faedo is now 1-1 on the season with an even 3.00 ERA. If he continues to pitch as well as he has, it will be tough for the Tigers to send him back down.
We hear from Alex Faedo after he secures his first major-league victory. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/l4qLAu7iS6
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 22, 2022
Quotes via The Detroit News