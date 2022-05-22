Alex Faedo gets customary ‘shower’ following first MLB win

Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians is one that Detroit Tigers rookie Alex Faedo will never forget as he picked up his first Major League win.

Though Faedo did not have his best stuff (5.1 innings, 6 hits, 2 walks, and 2 earned runs), it was enough to get the job done as the Tigers walked away with a 4-2 win.

Following the game, Faedo got the customary ‘beer shower’ from his teammates.

“Yeah, lot’s of baby powder, lots of catsup, via (Tarik) Skubal, all sorts of different drinks and stuff all over,” Faedo said. “It was pretty cool. They put him in the laundry basket. It was funny.”

“You have to enjoy wins,” Faedo said. “You only get your first win once. I want to enjoy this.”

Alex Faedo was not part of the Detroit Tigers’ original plan

Heading into the 2022 season, the plan was not to have Alex Faedo in the rotation at this point in the season. In fact, it was likely not part of the plan at all to have him in the starting rotation at any point during this season.

But with injuries to the starters piling up, Faedo has been called upon and he has been everything the Tigers could have asked for.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says Faedo always seems “under control.”

"He is fearless," Hinch said. "He's got some weapons and he's got some competitiveness which is good. He's not afraid. The moment never speeds up too fast for him. "He seems always under control. There is a lot to like with him."

It was a shaky first inning for the rookie

Things did not start off as planned for Faedo on Sunday afternoon as it took him 29 pitches to get through the first inning. But that's exactly what he did.

"I just needed to get back in the zone and I needed to get ahead," Faedo said. "I know one run was on the board. I had to find a way to work out of it. It's a long game. And I knew (Shane) Bieber was on the mound for them and he's one of the best pitchers in baseball.

"I had to do whatever I could to leave it at one and give us a chance."

Faedo is now 1-1 on the season with an even 3.00 ERA. If he continues to pitch as well as he has, it will be tough for the Tigers to send him back down.

Quotes via The Detroit News

