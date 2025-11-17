NFL Referee Flat Out Lies To Pool Reporter About Rock Ya-Sin Penalty vs. A.J. Brown

When the NFL assigns a pool reporter to request comments from the officiating crew, it’s usually to add clarity. On Sunday night in Philadelphia, referee Alex Kemp somehow managed to walk out with even more confusion, and a whole lot more frustration for Detroit Lions fans.

Asked to explain the controversial defensive pass interference call against Rock Ya-Sin with 1:51 left in a 16-9 loss, Kemp delivered a response that doesn’t line up with reality, replay, or even basic eyesight.

“The official observed the receiver’s arm getting grabbed and restricting him from going up to make the catch,” referee Alex Kemp told the pool reporter. “The ball was in the air, there was a grab at the arm, restricted him and he called defensive pass interference.”

Here’s the problem:

None of that actually happened.

Not on the broadcast angle.

Not on the end-zone angle.

Not on the slow-motion angle.

Not on any angle.

And certainly not in the way Kemp described.

The Lions covered it perfectly — and still got punished

Ya-Sin’s coverage on A.J. Brown was textbook. Even Brown admitted nothing afterward. In fact, on the NBC broadcast, analyst Cris Collinsworth flat-out said the only call that made sense was offensive pass interference because Brown initiated the hand fighting:

“If you wanna call an offensive foul, it’s an offensive foul.”

The official didn’t see a grab on Brown’s arm because there was no grab. There was no restriction. There was no moment when Brown was prevented from “going up to make the catch”, especially considering the ball landed several yards out of bounds.

If Brown couldn’t “go up” for that pass, it’s because:

The ball was uncatchable He wasn’t trying to jump He was pushing off Ya-Sin

Pick your reason. All three beat Kemp’s explanation.

Even Rock Ya-Sin wasn’t buying it

After the game, Ya-Sin stayed composed, but you could hear the disbelief:

“A.J. Brown, really good player… sometimes those kind of players get those kind of calls… it is what it is.”

Translation:

Superstar privilege is alive, well, and not even hiding.

Ya-Sin didn’t get beat. He didn’t panic. He didn’t grab anyone’s arm. He did everything you want from a cornerback in that situation, and still got flagged.

This was a call they needed to justify — but not like this

The Lions didn’t lose strictly because of officiating. Detroit missed opportunities. But in a one-score game, in the final two minutes, on a third-down stop against the defending Super Bowl champs, you can’t invent infractions out of thin air.

Kemp’s description wasn’t a judgment call.

It wasn’t a gray area.

It wasn’t a “bang-bang” play.

It was fiction.

Straight-up made-up nonsense to justify a flag that never should’ve landed on the field in the first place.

And in a season where the Lions’ margin for error keeps shrinking, that’s a tough pill to swallow.