Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic picked up his first win with his new squad tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced en route to a 6-3 victory.

But it was his stick save during the third period on Hawks forward Alex DeBrincat that preserved the win. He dove across the crease and robbed DeBrincat with the paddle:

Alex Nedeljkovic with high way robbery what a save #lgrw pic.twitter.com/qFviwXT3kn — Anthony (@colombo_anthony) October 25, 2021