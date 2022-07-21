Alex Nedeljkovic nearly passes out while flying with the Blue Angels [Video]

As he was growing up, Aled Nedeljkovic probably dreamed of playing professional hockey, and as an adult that is exactly what he does as a goalie for the Detroit Red Wings.

Prior to this week, Nedeljkovic believed playing professional hockey is the coolest job in the world. But after his latest endeavor, he has changed his opinion.

That endeavor was getting in a jet and flying with the Blue Angels.

On Thursday, the Red Wings released a video of Nedeljkovic flying with the Blue Angels, and to say it is stunning would be a severe understatement.

Watch as the pilot does all kinds of insane maneuvers as Nedeljkovic attempts to keep breathing. At one point it appears as if Ned nearly passed out but he was able to hang in there and not lose his last meal!

What an incredible experience getting to fly with the @BlueAngels once in a lifetime opportunity I couldn’t be more thankful for!! https://t.co/3UmAVVnXSW — Alex Nedeljkovic (@alexned_) July 21, 2022

Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review

