Jordan Binnington Tried to Steal Alex Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Puck

It was supposed to be a perfect moment for Alex Ovechkin, and it nearly was, until Jordan Binnington tried to pull off one of the strangest moves of the NHL season.

As the Washington Capitals captain notched his 900th career goal on Tuesday night, becoming the only player in NHL history to reach that mark, the crowd inside Capital One Arena erupted. The celebration was on. Ovechkin and his teammates skated to the boards, sticks in the air, the entire bench pouring out in joy.

But behind the scenes? Binnington had other plans.

The Puck Heist Attempt

After failing to stop Ovechkin’s slick backhander, the one that sealed his place in hockey immortality, the St. Louis Blues goaltender quietly scooped up the milestone puck and, yes, tucked it into his pants.

The move didn’t go unnoticed for long. NHL linesperson Michel Cormier tracked Binnington down shortly after and retrieved the puck, ensuring Ovechkin would get his prized keepsake.

Fans (and SportsCenter) React

SportsCenter posted the bizarre sequence on X (formerly Twitter), captioning:

Fans chimed in with a mix of laughter and disbelief, some calling it “classic Binnington,” others simply amused by the pettiness of trying to keep a piece of hockey history.

Ovechkin Gets His Moment

Thankfully, the puck made its way back to the rightful owner. Ovechkin, known for keeping memorabilia from his career milestones, now has yet another trophy for his legendary collection.

At 40 years old, Ovechkin continues to rewrite the record books. With 900 goals, he stands alone atop one of the most unbreakable achievements in NHL history.

And while Binnington couldn’t stop the shot, or the celebration, he did, unintentionally, add a memorable (and hilarious) footnote to Ovechkin’s historic night.

The Bottom Line

Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 900.

Jordan Binnington tried to keep it.

And the NHL world got a story they’ll be laughing about for years.