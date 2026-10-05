Alex Ovechkin Retiring at End of Season

Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin announced Monday that the 2026-27 season will be his last in the NHL. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005, 21 years ago to the day.

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Ovechkin Says the Decision Came This Summer

Ovechkin said in the team’s announcement:

“My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL. I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision. It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them. I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special. I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career. See you Wednesday, babes!”

The Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The timing is no accident, given the long history between Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Alex Ovechkin Career By The Numbers

Ovechkin, now 41, was the No. 1 overall pick by Washington in the 2004 NHL Draft. To this point, the Capitals legend has played in 1,575 regular season games. He has 929 goals and 759 assists for 1,688 points, with a plus-minus rating of plus-55.

He passed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer on April 6, 2025, scoring No. 895 against the New York Islanders. Every goal he scores from here is one more on a record no one is catching soon.

Ovechkin’s Last Game In Detroit Is March 24

Washington heads to Detroit once this season, on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The two teams play a home-and-home set that week, meeting at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 23, before the Capitals finish the back-to-back at Little Caesars Arena.

That is the game Detroit Red Wings fans will want to circle, no matter how the season goes. Barring a playoff meeting, it will be the last time Ovechkin plays against Detroit.