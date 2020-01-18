35 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Alex Ovechkin ties Steve Yzerman for 9th all time in goals scored

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in the NHL since the 2004-05 lockout, and he’s now tied another NHL legend in total goals.

The Capitals captain tied former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman on the NHL’s total goal scoring list with 692. He also passed former Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux in the process.

Congrats, Ovi!

Previous article

