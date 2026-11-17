Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay is away from the team on personal leave, and Dwayne Blais will take his spot behind the bench while he is gone. Detroit Free Press beat reporter Helene St. James reported the move on X: “Alex Tanguay on personal leave from Detroit Red Wings. McLellan said he expects him back soon. Dwayne Blais will be on the bench in the meantime.” Head coach Todd McLellan put no date on the return, and the Red Wings have not said how long Tanguay will be away.

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Jan 17, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dwayne Blais Steps In for Alex Tanguay

Tanguay has been part of Detroit’s bench since the 2021-22 season. The Red Wings hired him as an assistant coach on June 30, 2021, and the club’s hockey operations page still lists him as an assistant alongside Trent Yawney, with Michael Leighton coaching the goaltenders.

Blais arrived in the organization that same year. Detroit added him to its hockey operations staff in September 2021 as a player development assistant, and Elite Prospects now lists his title as team consultant. Before Detroit, he spent five years as a skills coach with the Washington Capitals and ran skill development for the OHL’s London Knights.

That makes the fill-in worth watching. Blais has worked with these players since 2021 from a step removed from game nights. Now he gets the view from ice level while Tanguay is away.

Red Wings Host the Bruins on Wednesday Night

Detroit’s next game is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at home against the Boston Bruins, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. McLellan is going back to Daniil Tarasov in net for that one without committing past it.