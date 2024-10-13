Alim McNeil vs. Tarik Skubal: The Lions DT Explains How He Would Fare Against The Cy Young Favorite

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil was asked an intriguing question: How would he fare if he stepped into the batter’s box against Detroit Tigers’ ace and Cy Young favorite, Tarik Skubal? McNeil, who has a background in baseball from his high school days, offered a confident yet realistic response.

When asked how many times he’d make contact if given 20 pitches against Skubal, McNeil responded with a laugh but gave himself some credit.

“Contact, out of 20 pitches? Probably make contact with 13, 14 of them,” McNeil said. “I mean, I’m going to foul a lot of them off. I’m going to make contact at least, though. But I’m for sure striking out on about six of them.”

Not only does McNeil think he could make contact with Skubal’s elite pitching, but he even believes he could manage a few hits.

“Out of the 14 that I make contact with, probably four hits. I’ll be realistic. But I’m fouling some of them off,” McNeil added.

Considering Skubal’s dominance this season, McNeil’s confidence is impressive. However, McNeil did acknowledge the challenge of facing someone likely to win the Cy Young.

“I can see the ball enough to be able to maybe throw my hands at it, but put it in play, I don’t know anymore. It’s been a minute. Cy Young winner, I don’t know,” McNeil said with a chuckle.

It’s safe to say, while McNeil is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, he might think twice before stepping into the batter’s box against one of the best pitchers in baseball. Still, the Lions' DT isn’t shy about embracing a challenge, whether it’s on the gridiron or potentially in a Tigers uniform for a day.