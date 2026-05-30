Alim McNeill Reveals Why Detroit Lions Are More Motivated Than Ever

If anyone was wondering whether last season still bothers the Detroit Lions, Alim McNeill provided a pretty clear answer Friday in Allen Park.

The veteran defensive tackle spoke with reporters following the team’s OTA session and made it obvious that the disappointment of 2025 has not been forgotten. At the same time, McNeill made it equally clear that dwelling on the past isn’t part of Detroit’s plan moving forward.

Instead, the focus is on competition, accountability, and getting back to the standard that helped turn the Lions into one of the NFL’s premier teams.

Dan Campbell’s Competitive Culture Is Alive and Well

When Dan Campbell addressed the team this offseason, one of his biggest messages centered around competition.

According to McNeill, the players didn’t need a reminder.

“It’s been exactly that,” McNeill said.

“Coach didn’t have to tell us that. We already knew.”

McNeill explained that there is no room for excuses inside the Lions’ facility.

“There’s no sugarcoating anything.”

“There’s no hiding behind anything.”

The message throughout the building has been straightforward.

“We know exactly what time it is.”

That mindset has created an intense atmosphere during offseason workouts.

“We’re competing in everything we do here,” McNeill said. “It’s been fun.”

For McNeill, that’s exactly how things should operate.

“That’s how you’re supposed to be. You’re supposed to compete. That’s how you get better.”

Missing the Playoffs Added Fuel

The Lions entered last season with expectations of making a deep playoff run.

Instead, they finished 9-8 and found themselves watching the postseason from home.

McNeill admitted the experience was humbling.

“I see what you’re saying. It humbled us in a way.”

Still, he believes the team’s offseason approach would have remained the same regardless of the outcome.

“Whether we won the Super Bowl or didn’t, we were going to come back ready to go.”

That doesn’t mean the disappointment hasn’t provided extra motivation.

“It definitely added more motivation.”

McNeill emphasized that nobody inside the building has lowered expectations.

“We know what’s at stake.”

“We know what type of players we have and what type of coaches we have.”

The standard remains unchanged.

“We have a high standard for ourselves here.”

“We didn’t live up to that standard.”

Then came perhaps his most confident statement of the afternoon.

“But we’re going to.”

Pass Rush Remains the Key

As one of the anchors of Detroit’s defensive front, McNeill understands exactly what his responsibility is.

For him, everything starts with generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

“That is the success up front. The pass rush.”

“That’s everything.”

McNeill didn’t hesitate when discussing the importance of interior pressure.

“Especially on the inside. If you don’t have pass rush, it doesn’t really matter what you do.”

The good news for Lions fans is that McNeill sounds fully committed to delivering in that area.

“That’s what I’m here to do.”

“That’s what I’m going to do.”

After recording 7.5 sacks in 2024 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury and returning to anchor Detroit’s defensive line in 2025, McNeill remains one of the most important pieces of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense heading into the new season.

Last Season Still Hurts

Perhaps the most revealing comments came when McNeill discussed the lingering disappointment from last year.

While he repeatedly stated he doesn’t want to dwell on it, the frustration is still there.

“I don’t think about last year.”

“I don’t remember last season.”

“I don’t want to think about last season.”

Then he delivered one final line that perfectly captured how much the missed opportunity still bothers him.

“I’ve been losing sleep over it.”

That level of accountability has become a defining characteristic of the Lions under Campbell.

And if McNeill’s comments are any indication, Detroit’s veterans are entering 2026 with something to prove.

The message from Allen Park is simple: the Lions believe they fell short of their standard last season, and they’re determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again.