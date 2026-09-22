Alim McNeill on Pace for HISTORIC Workload

Alim McNeill has already handled a staggering workload for the Detroit Lions through two games.

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McNeill has played 149 defensive snaps, the most by an interior defensive lineman through Weeks 1-2 since at least 2006, according to Pro Football Focus data shared by Nolan Bianchi. That total puts McNeill well ahead of the next closest interior linemen, with Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons at 116 snaps and Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner at 115.

The historical context, tracked by Al Karsten, makes the number even more striking. McNeill is the first interior defender to top 145 snaps across consecutive weeks since Larry Ogunjobi played 155 in Weeks 4-5 of the 2018 season, including the playoffs.

Only J.J. Watt in 2015 and Calais Campbell in 2010 had previously reached 140-plus defensive snaps through the opening two weeks since at least 2006.

McNeill’s pace would be unprecedented

At his current rate, McNeill is on pace for 1,267 defensive snaps over a 17-game regular season.

No interior defensive lineman has exceeded 1,050 defensive snaps in a regular season since at least 2006, per Karsten’s research. Only six have even reached 1,000.

That does not mean McNeill will finish anywhere near 1,267 snaps. Game flow, personnel changes and the normal wear of an NFL season all make a straight-line projection unlikely. Still, the early usage shows how much Detroit has leaned on him.

McNeill’s versatility is part of the reason. He can play across the interior, defend the run and contribute as a pass rusher. The Lions need that flexibility as they work through injuries and inconsistency on defense.

Detroit needs help around its star interior lineman

McNeill’s snap total is also a reminder that Detroit needs more from the players around him.

The Lions have allowed 71 points through two games and are dealing with major injuries in the secondary. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain sidelined, while Avonte Maddox is out for the season.

Detroit does not need McNeill to do everything. It needs the rest of the front to create a rotation capable of keeping one of its most important defenders fresh as the season moves forward.

For now, though, McNeill’s early workload is not merely high. It is historic.