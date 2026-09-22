fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 3h 51m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TVNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-1Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 3h 51m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Alim McNeill on Pace for HISTORIC Workload

Alim McNeill snap count
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Alim McNeill has already handled a staggering workload for the Detroit Lions through two games.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

McNeill has played 149 defensive snaps, the most by an interior defensive lineman through Weeks 1-2 since at least 2006, according to Pro Football Focus data shared by Nolan Bianchi. That total puts McNeill well ahead of the next closest interior linemen, with Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons at 116 snaps and Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner at 115.

The historical context, tracked by Al Karsten, makes the number even more striking. McNeill is the first interior defender to top 145 snaps across consecutive weeks since Larry Ogunjobi played 155 in Weeks 4-5 of the 2018 season, including the playoffs.

Only J.J. Watt in 2015 and Calais Campbell in 2010 had previously reached 140-plus defensive snaps through the opening two weeks since at least 2006.

Alim McNeill Lions defense Alim McNeill and Jimmy Rolder Injured Alim McNeill practice update Alim McNeill overpaid Kelvin Sheppard Alim McNeill Alim McNeill snap count

McNeill’s pace would be unprecedented

At his current rate, McNeill is on pace for 1,267 defensive snaps over a 17-game regular season.

No interior defensive lineman has exceeded 1,050 defensive snaps in a regular season since at least 2006, per Karsten’s research. Only six have even reached 1,000.

That does not mean McNeill will finish anywhere near 1,267 snaps. Game flow, personnel changes and the normal wear of an NFL season all make a straight-line projection unlikely. Still, the early usage shows how much Detroit has leaned on him.

McNeill’s versatility is part of the reason. He can play across the interior, defend the run and contribute as a pass rusher. The Lions need that flexibility as they work through injuries and inconsistency on defense.

Detroit needs help around its star interior lineman

McNeill’s snap total is also a reminder that Detroit needs more from the players around him.

The Lions have allowed 71 points through two games and are dealing with major injuries in the secondary. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain sidelined, while Avonte Maddox is out for the season.

Detroit does not need McNeill to do everything. It needs the rest of the front to create a rotation capable of keeping one of its most important defenders fresh as the season moves forward.

For now, though, McNeill’s early workload is not merely high. It is historic.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy