Alim McNeill Injury Update: DJ Reader Says DT Is ‘Grinding’ to Return

Despite a torn ACL late in 2024, Lions DT Alim McNeill is staying upbeat—and teammate DJ Reader says he’s grinding to make a strong return.

When McNeill went down late in the 2024 season with a torn ACL, it was a brutal blow to the Detroit Lions’ interior defense. The breakout defensive tackle had become a cornerstone up front—so his absence is definitely being felt.

But if you think McNeill is sitting around sulking, think again.

On Thursday, veteran DT DJ Reader gave reporters an update this week, and it’s clear McNeill isn’t just rehabbing—he’s doing it with a smile (and, yes, a $97 million contract in his back pocket).

DJ Reader: “He’s super happy, man.”

Here’s what Reader said when asked how McNeill is handling the injury recovery:

“Spirits are high. He’s working hard. From what I see, he looks really, really good,” Reader said via Lions OnSI. “He’s very happy. I mean, he’s got a lot of money, kinda hard to be upset. But he’s super happy, man, and working his ass off to get back.”

Reader, who joined the Lions this offseason, has been around long enough to know how guys can go sideways after an injury. That’s not happening with McNeill.

Alim McNeill is rich, yes—but still hungry

In December 2024, McNeill signed a four-year, $97 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in football. And while the payday is life-changing, it hasn’t dulled his edge.

What’s next? McNeill is expected to miss the early portion of the 2025 season

McNeill is expected to miss the early portion of the 2025 season What’s now? He’s attacking his rehab and setting the tone inside the Lions’ facility

The Lions are building something special on defense—and Reader made it clear that McNeill, even sidelined, is staying dialed in.

Reader-McNeill pairing could be elite when healthy

When McNeill returns, Detroit could have one of the most powerful DT tandems in the league. DJ Reader brings veteran muscle, McNeill brings athleticism and pass-rush juice.

If this duo gets rolling midseason, watch out.

The Bottom Line

Alim McNeill may be sidelined for now, but his mindset is championship-caliber. With DJ Reader backing him up and a massive new contract secured, the rising Lions star isn’t just rehabbing—he’s preparing to come back better than ever.

As Reader joked, “He’s got a lot of money… kinda hard to be upset.”