New Details Surface on Alim McNeill’s Injury Status

Detroit Lions fans received an encouraging update Friday evening after defensive tackle Alim McNeill left training camp practice early with an apparent neck issue.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McNeill is believed to be OK following the early exit. The report offers some relief for a Detroit defense that cannot afford another major setback along the defensive line.

McNeill’s Exit Raised Immediate Concern

McNeill departed Friday’s practice under his own power after trainers examined him. Those in attendance also noted that he appeared to be in good spirits as he left the field, though the Lions did not immediately provide an official diagnosis.

Any injury involving McNeill is going to grab attention in Allen Park. The veteran defensive tackle worked his way back from a torn ACL last season and entered 2026 believing he had finally regained the strength and explosiveness that made him one of Detroit’s most disruptive interior defenders.

For now, the initial word is positive.

Lions Can Exhale, but More Information Is Needed

Being “believed to be OK” does not necessarily mean McNeill will avoid missed practice time. Detroit may choose to proceed carefully, especially this early in camp.

The important news is that the situation does not appear to be viewed as a serious injury at this stage.

Dan Campbell’s next update should provide a clearer picture of McNeill’s availability when the Lions return to the field.

Bottom Line

Alim McNeill’s early departure created an uncomfortable moment at Lions training camp, but the first report suggests Detroit may have avoided a significant injury.

That is welcome news for a defense counting on McNeill to reclaim his role as a disruptive force in the middle.