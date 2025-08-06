Alim McNeill Says Rehab Is Over, Now Focused on Training

Some good news from Allen Park, Alim McNeill is sounding like a man ready to get back to work.

The Detroit Lions defensive tackle, currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late last season, offered a very encouraging update. And judging by his words, he’s closer to “game ready” than “rehab mode.”

“I’m doing great,” McNeill said via Tim Twentyman. “I don’t really call it rehab anymore. I’m in a spot now where I’m just training. I feel really good. Things are going good, so I can’t complain. I feel great.”

That’s exactly the kind of update Lions fans and coaches wanted to hear.

A Key Piece Returning to the Middle

McNeill went down in the Lions’ Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills last season, a crushing blow to a defensive line that had been gaining momentum. Before the injury, he had been putting together his most impactful NFL season to date, showing off the power and quickness that made him a breakout candidate in 2023.

Now, as training camp ramps up, it sounds like McNeill is right on track, maybe even ahead of schedule.

The New-Look Interior D-Line

While McNeill continues ramping up, the Lions have bolstered their defensive interior in his absence. First-round rookie Tyleik Williams has turned heads with a strong camp, and DJ Reader continues to bring proven production and leadership to the group.

But a fully healthy McNeill? That changes the ceiling of this unit.

With Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport setting the edges, the Lions could be looking at one of the nastiest, deepest defensive lines in the NFC, especially if McNeill returns to pre-injury form.

The Bottom Line

McNeill’s mindset says it all, he’s moved on from rehab and is locked in on football. And with that kind of attitude, it’s only a matter of time before he’s back in the middle of Detroit’s defense, causing problems for opposing offensive lines.