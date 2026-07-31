Dan Campbell Reveals Why Healthy Alim McNeill Changes Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions need more than Aidan Hutchinson to generate pressure in 2026.

Dan Campbell believes a healthy Alim McNeill can provide the inside disruption that forces opposing offensive lines into difficult decisions.

Speaking before Friday’s training camp practice, Campbell emphasized that McNeill will carry a major responsibility in Detroit’s pass rush, especially when opponents devote extra protection toward Hutchinson.

“Mac is very important,” Campbell said. “His role is going to be huge.”

Alim McNeill Must Punish One-on-One Matchups

Hutchinson will command double teams, chips and protections designed to keep him away from the quarterback.

That should create opportunities elsewhere.

“Every position is important because you’re one of the 11 players on the field, but when you’re talking about transitioning into the pass rush off play action or getting into an obvious passing situation, somebody is going to get a one-on-one,” Campbell said.

“A lot of times, you can manufacture two one-on-one matchups.

“Teams aren’t going to let Hutch have those opportunities. They shouldn’t. You go back to last year, and teams weren’t going to allow that. We wouldn’t allow that, either.”

Detroit’s defensive front must make offenses pay for placing so much attention on Hutchinson. McNeill will be one of the first players expected to take advantage.

“Sometimes Mac is going to have to take advantage of that matchup. Then your nose tackle or the other defensive end has to win.

“There will be times when Mac or Hutch isn’t doubled, and they have to win.

“Mac has the ability to win one-on-one.”

Campbell Says McNeill Is Finally Healthy

McNeill appeared in 10 games last season, recording one sack, 14 tackles and three quarterback hits.

Campbell believes the numbers did not tell the complete story. When the Lions reviewed film, they noticed McNeill was not moving like his usual self.

“We’re only two days into camp after the spring, but he looks better,” Campbell said.

“He looks like he’s back to what he was. He’s healthy.

“He would never say anything about it, and he never did last year, but when we went back and watched clip after clip from the season, he was favoring the leg a little bit.

“I don’t think he even realized it.”

McNeill still fought through 10 starts, but playing through discomfort limited the explosiveness that once made him one of Detroit’s most dangerous interior defenders.

Campbell likes what he sees now.

“It’s good to have him back. He looks great, he’s moving well and he’s a huge piece of our defense.”

Lions Need More Pressure From the Interior

The Lions have several intriguing options behind McNeill, including Mekhi Wingo, Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike and Tyler Lacy.

Campbell believes defensive line coach Casey Rogers has a group capable of creating pressure with different body types and styles.

“It’s going to be big,” Campbell said.

“Casey Rogers has done a heck of a job with those guys.

“We feel like we have some juice inside. There’s also some clay to mold.

“Between Wingo, Sky, Mac and Levi, they all bring a different flavor.

“Lacy gives you a different type of rush. He can push the pocket, collapse it and use a long-arm move.

“We like the body types and the ability.”

Potential only carries a defensive line so far. The Lions need those players to finish plays when offenses leave them isolated.

“Now, it’s about whether they can win a one-on-one.

“If you have four or five guys who can win one-on-one, then it becomes about how you get them to the game and get them on the field during critical passing situations.

“The interior rush is huge.”

Bottom Line

A healthy Alim McNeill could reshape Detroit’s entire pass rush.

Opposing teams will focus on slowing Hutchinson, which means McNeill should receive chances to attack single blockers. Campbell believes he has the ability to win those matchups, collapse the pocket and prevent quarterbacks from stepping away from pressure off the edge.

McNeill looked limited last season, even if he never admitted it.

Now he is healthy, moving well and positioned to become one of the most important players on Detroit’s defense.